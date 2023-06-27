Maple Leafs Can Benefit from Offseason UFA Market

The Toronto Maple Leafs have twenty-two players (ten on their roster and twelve in their system) who will become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on July 1. While they have had discussions with some, notably Luke Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly, none of them have signed extensions. This has led some members of the media to speculate that all of their UFAs will walk on or after July 1.

Maple Leafs’ UFAs Are Wise to Know Their Options

That isn’t necessarily so. Life is about having options, and the NHL is a business. Players are in the business of selling their ability to play the sport. Yes, they make a lot of money compared to the average working Joe; however, their careers are also relatively short compared to the rest of us.

In addition, a career can end at any minute, given the physical nature of the game. What reasonable person would begrudge any of these free agents from figuring out how to maximize their earning potential? Most have families to take care of as well.

If a player doesn’t test the market and see what other teams are willing to pay for their services, they will never know what their earning potential or negotiating power might be. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t stay where they are.

Each UFA Is in a Unique Situation

Each of these players is in a unique situation. Some UFAs don’t make a huge amount of money compared to star players. A few hundred thousand dollars might not seem like much to Auston Matthews or Mitch Marner; however, to a player like Noel Acciari or Zach Aston-Reese, who both make closer to the league minimum, it could make a huge difference.

Noel Acciari, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Older players nearing the end of their careers could be looking for that one last decent payday. They face a real threat that their careers could end the next time they step on the ice. Although they might be deemed old for the sport, they are still relatively young men with a long life ahead of them, but a player in his 30s is running out of time to earn a big contract. They need to make the most of the opportunity.

Playing with the Maple Leafs Does Have Its Perks

In the case of the Maple Leafs, some UFAs might have come to Toronto for exposure. If they played well under this brighter spotlight, there should be a great chance of turning that into a larger deal somewhere else.

There are many reasons for a player to gauge what other teams are willing to offer them.

From the Maple Leafs’ Perspective

For some of the reasons noted above, some players have put themselves out of the price range that the Maple Leafs will be willing to pay, and it would benefit both the Maple Leafs and the player if they sign elsewhere on July 1; the player will earn their maximum value, while the Maple Leafs can direct the salary-cap space saved on another option.

The players that general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has already talked to and wishes to keep should know by now what the Maple Leafs are willing to offer them for their services. Once free agency opens, they will then find out what other teams are willing to pay.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

At this point, the player can choose to go to a higher bidder or use whatever they have been offered as a bargaining tool if they wish to remain in Toronto.

Why the UFA System Works for the Maple Leafs

Waiting for July 1 also gives Maple Leafs management more options, knowing they can talk to many players who might have similar skills to their UFAs and who might be better bargains than the ones they may potentially lose.

All in all, the whole UFA idea works for both sides and gives devout fans fodder to write and talk about in the offseason. It’s an exciting time, watching NHL teams build their roster.

