Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Juuse Saros

At 12 — Juuse Saros.

Rinne’s Influence on Saros

Growing up as a goaltender in Finland, Pekka Rinne was a natural idol for Saros. When the Predators drafted Saros in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, he didn’t know he’d soon be living with his childhood hero. The two Finnish phenoms, one on the tail end of his career, one looking to kickstart theirs, became close friends. During his first couple of training camps, Rinne welcomed Saros and other potential Predators into his home. (from ‘What’s new about No. 1 Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros with his idol Pekka Rinne retired?,’ The Tennessean, Oct. 9, 2021). During their seasons together, Rinne acted as a mentor for Saros, aiding his fellow countrymen in his development.

After Rinne retired from the NHL in 2021, the Predators’ crease became Saros’, and his alone. Saros was working towards the starting gig long before Rinne’s retirement. In the 2017-18 season, he played the backup role perfectly, showcasing his tantalizing skill. He got more and more games each season, getting better every year. Finally, Rinne, his idol, turned teammate, turned roommate, turned friend, hung up his skates, forcing Saros to wear his much more often.

Saros’ Career with the Predators

Saros is the type of goaltender who can carry a team to the playoffs. We know this since he almost did it last season. The NHL is rich with top-tier goaltending talent, but season-in, season-out, Saros is among the best. Despite finishing fourth in Vezina Trophy voting last season, Saros posted a .919 save percentage (SV%), a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), 33 wins in 64 games, and led the NHL in Goals Saved Above Expected with 46.7 over four more than Linus Ullmark, who was the runner-up in that stat. The Predators missed the playoffs by a mere three points last season, but without Saros, the Predators could’ve been on Connor Bedard watch.

In the 2020-21 season, likely Saros’ best season statistically, he posted 21 wins in 36 games, a .927 SV%, and a 2.28 GAA. The single-season save percentage mark ties Saros for the second-highest in franchise history; his fellow countryman, Rinne, holds the top spot and is tied for second with him. He is a dominant force of nature that will keep the Predators in playoff contention for as long as he is on the team. While he doesn’t have any personal accolades to his name aside from two NHL All-Star appearances and an All-Rookie Team nod, it feels inevitable Saros will win at least one Vezina Trophy in his career.

In the Predators record book (among goaltenders), Saros is third in wins (147), third in games played (286), fifth in goals-against average (2.58), and has the highest save percentage in franchise history (.919). The SV% and GAA statistics only count goaltenders who have played at least 25 games with the organization; those who do not meet this game requirement are absent from the placements.

Too Soon to Rank Saros so High?

It may be too soon to rank Saros as the 12th-best player in franchise history. Admittedly, it took a lot of time going back and forth on whether certain past Predators legends should rank higher. While those players have more games and iconic moments with the organization, sometimes talent overrides nostalgia and longevity. From a pure skill perspective, Saros deserves to be higher than 12. He nearly carried the Predators to a playoff berth last season, steals games easily, and makes highlight-reel saves constantly.

The Nashville Predators are known as a defensemen factory, but their ability to churn out a franchise goaltender when they need one is impressive. Saros will become a top-ten player in franchise history when it’s all said and done, but he does need SOME more seasons under his belt before he can reasonably slot higher all-time.

Despite being 28 years old and only appearing in eight seasons for the team, Saros’ career with the Predators makes him a top-15 player in franchise history. Idolizing Rinne growing up, it’s incredible how he is following in his footsteps. As the seasons go by, Saros could develop a resume strong enough to compete with Rinne, potentially dethroning him as the best goalie in franchise history.