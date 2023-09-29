Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Dan Hamhuis

Welcome to the Nashville Predators All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 14—Dan Hamhuis.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand, and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

The Early Days

The Predators drafted Dan Hamhuis 12th overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. Touted for his hockey sense, ability to munch minutes, and, most importantly, his physicality, it made sense that the Preds picked the young defenceman so high. After all, he earned the nickname ‘Hammer’ from his pre-NHL days for his hitting ability.

Following the selection, Hamhuis spent two seasons with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Prince George Cougars and then with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Milwaukee Admirals before breaking into the NHL in the 2003-04 season at 21 years old.

Hamhuis played 80 games in his rookie season. He showed poise and good hockey IQ while still bringing some of the physicality that enticed the Predators. He scored seven goals and 26 points in 80 games, adding youth and skill to a team looking to make the playoffs, and his contributions helped the team make the postseason for the first time in franchise history. While the upstart Predators were bounced by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round, the season served as something to build on, especially for Hamhuis.

Hamhuis Career Predators

Following the NHL Lockout that canceled the 2004-05 season, Hamhuis appeared in five more seasons with the Predators. His sophomore season has proved to be his best offensively, with seven goals and a career-high 38 points in 82 games. The Predators again made the playoffs and again lost in the first round; the team reached the postseason five times in his first six seasons with the organization, though they never advanced past the first round while Hamhuis was on the team.

While Hamhuis lacked playoff success with the Predators, he did help establish two things: a culture that churns out defensive studs with ease, and making the playoffs was expected. The talent they had on the blue line is astonishing. Hamhuis, Kimmo Timonen, Shea Weber, and Ryan Suter headlined their defense for part of the mid-2000s. Given their ability to draft or develop top defensemen, sometimes players were forced to leave, through trade or free agency, to make room for the next wave of blueliners. Hamhuis left the Predators in the summer of 2010, signing with the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent.

The Predators record book has Hamhuis tied for 52nd in goals (32), tied for 17th in assists (142), 26th in points (174), and 9th in games played (600).

Hamhuis Comes Full Circle

Following stints with the Canucks and Dallas Stars, Hamhuis returned to Music City, signing a two-year, $2.5 million contract in 2018. He scored 13 points over the next two seasons, playing primarily in a depth role. The Predators lost in round one of the playoffs in his first season back, then failed to qualify in the second. Hamhuis hung up his skates when his deal expired, retiring in the city where he kicked off his NHL career.

Dan Hamhuis has announced his retirement from the @NHL after 16 seasons.



— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 13, 2020

Hamhuis played eight seasons with the Predators. In his first six, he helped build up the team’s defensive culture while bringing a smart, physical presence to the blue line, playing significant minutes. He later found success with the Canucks and made the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, but that’s as close as he got. His return to Nashville was fantastic. While his veteran presence couldn’t help the Predators over their playoff hurdle, the Hamhuis went out where it began, something fans and the organization cherish.