Nashville Predators 2022-23 Player Grades: Juuse Saros

Saros’ Amazing 2022-23 Season

Saros is one of, if not the only, reason why the Predators were in playoff contention late into the regular season. The injury-riddled roster was hobbling into the final stretch of the regular season. Timely contributions from their young forwards helped ease the burden, but Saros’ play kept them in it most nights. During the 2022-23 campaign, he posted a .919 save percentage (SV%), a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), had 33 wins, and led the NHL in goals saved above expected (GSAx) with 46.7. His GSAx is over four higher than the next closest goaltender.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Saros put up great numbers while co-leading all goaltenders in games played during the 2022-23 season. He and Winnipeg Jet’s goalie Connor Hellebuyck played 64 games apiece. They took on a massive workload in the competitive Western Conference. Saros finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting, receiving two first-place votes. He finished behind Hellebuyck, Ilya Sorokin, and eventual Vezina Trophy-winner Linus Ullmark. Despite the talent ahead of him, Saros being outside the top three is still somewhat surprising.

Saros’ Position in the Predators’ Retool

Having a goaltender that can single-handedly put you in contention for a playoff spot makes it hard to rebuild; however, the Predators do not see their roster overhaul as a rebuild. Barry Trotz shot down trade rumours surrounding Saros before the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He referred to Saros as a “game-changer” and wants to build around him. He mentioned Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi as other key pieces to build around as the Predators enter their new era (from ‘LeBrun: Rumblings on Johansen, Krug, DeAngelo, Dubois and more as the NHL kicks off draft week’ The Athletic, June. 26, 2023).

Trotz’s actions at the draft only confirmed this statement. He tried his best to trade into the top five, hoping to select one of the surefire superstars the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens were all drooling over. He reportedly considered parting with top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov to entice one of the teams to move their pick. Ultimately, nothing came of it, but it does show Trotz is committed to Saros. Saros will be the starting goaltender of the Predators for at least the next two seasons. He has two years remaining on his contract, which pays him an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million per season. Saros’ job security means a change in the crease will only happen if Askarov forces him out, which will likely not happen next season.

Final Grade For Juuse Saros: A+

The Predators would have been a bottom-10 team last season if not for Saros. His stellar play almost brought playoff hockey to the city of Nashville. He led the NHL in GSAx and deserved to be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, despite voters thinking otherwise. The Predators keeping him around is the right move.

Goaltenders like Saros do not grow on trees. He is one of the few goalies in the NHL that are consistently great season-to-season. Saros will look to help the Predators make the postseason during the 2023-24 season, and betting against him receiving a Vezina Trophy nomination is inadvisable.

