Canucks’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: Sawyer Mynio

With the 89th selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Vancouver Canucks selected Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Sawyer Mynio. Listed at 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, the left-shot defenceman recorded 31 points in 68 regular-season games while also playing a role for the Thunderbirds in their run to the Memorial Cup Final. Other former Thunderbirds the Canucks have selected include Peter Nedved in 1990 and Prab Rai in 2008.

Sawyer Mynio’s Strengths

Mynio is a traditional defensive defenceman that can shut down the opposition’s top line while also contributing to the penalty kill. When defending against the rush, he is able to prevent the puck carrier from cutting to the middle of the ice by angling them toward the boards. Once the play is along the boards, he is able to use his strength to pin the opposition, allowing for one of his teammates to come in and steal the puck.

When the puck does make its way into the defensive zone, he is positionally sound and rarely chases the puck carrier. He is able to win net-front battles and is determined to provide open sightlines for whoever is in the net. Whether it is tying up the stick of the opposition or knocking them off the puck with his physical play, he consistently finds a way to create turnovers and put an end to the opposition’s cycle game.

Sawyer Mynio, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

One area of Mynio’s game that stood out was just how patient and calm he is. Instead of just shooting the puck down the ice, he scans the ice for an open teammate and is able to make tape-to-tape passes in order to start the breakout the other way. He also doesn’t panic while under pressure, as he has enough skill to get by forecheckers and carry the puck into the neutral zone himself. Overall, he is a very intelligent player who understands the value of possession and always is looking to make the best possible play.

Areas Of Improvement For Mynio

While Mynio did have 31 points this season, he needs to work on his play in the offensive zone. He is not the type of defender who activates from the point and is quick to backtrack rather than be aggressive on loose pucks. As for his shooting, that also needs some work, as most of his shots slide along the ice with little to no height. As a defensive defenceman, the offensive part of his game is not a major concern; it is something he has to improve if he wants to make it to the NHL one day.

Another area where Mynio could improve is becoming a bit more creative in the offensive zone. When he collects the puck, he often dumps it in behind the net or fires a low-percentage shot on the net. Some movement when the puck is on his stick could be beneficial as it opens up shooting lanes and could lead to more offence.

Mynio’s Projection

The 2023-24 season will be massive for Mynio as he is expected to take on more responsibility in Seattle. The Thunderbirds have already lost Luke Prokop as he has aged out of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and could also lose Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan, depending on how the Chicago Blackhawks want to manage their prospects. This could mean a promotion to the team’s top pairing, where he will see an increase in minutes and be forced to shut down the opposition’s top line on a more consistent basis.

As for an NHL timeline, that may take some time. Mynio projects as a bottom-pair defender who can kill penalties but will need a few years in the American Hockey League (AHL) before making the jump to Vancouver. If he can continue to develop and round out his game, there is a good chance he plays an NHL game before the age of 23.