Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Duchene, Reaves, Samsonov & SDA 

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the new faces that Maple Leafs’ fans might see on the team. As well, I’ll share that the organization has issued qualifying offers to three players in the organization. As well, some younger players will be leaving the organization.

Item One: Will Matt Duchene Become a Free-Agent Target?

Yesterday, in some expected and then perhaps not so expected moves, three more players began the process of being bought out by their respective teams. They were Matt Duchene (of the Nashville Predators), Blake Wheeler (of the Winnipeg Jets), and Kailer Yamamoto (of the Detroit Red Wings – formerly of the Edmonton Oilers). These players now become free-agent targets — each will likely sign somewhere.

Latest News & Highlight

Would any of these players fit the Maple Leafs’ needs or desires? It would seem pretty easy to say “no” to Yamamoto. He might have been a reclamation project for former Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas, but he does not seem the type of player that current GM Brad Treliving wants to invite to team dinners. Wheeler’s a big body and a character guy with skill, and he might be a potential option; however, he’s older and might prefer to finish his career in the United States where he was born rather than stay another season in Canada.

But Duchene is another kettle of fish. He would be the Maple Leafs’ best target under the circumstances. He’s from Ontario; he might be interested in jumping to a team that will be a playoff contender or might desire a chance to spend a season trying to rack up bigger numbers as a member of an offensive team’s top six. Being the centre of the Maple Leafs’ second line (if John Tavares moves to the wing) might be money in the bank for a gifted point producer.

Duchene’s recent buyout by the Nashville Predators is seen as a surprise, but he’s still regarded as a strong offensive player. The Maple Leafs would be silly not to contact Duchene’s agent and at least allow him to mull over the possibility of signing on with the Blue & White.

Matt Duchene, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Duchene is from Haliburton, Ontario, which is close to Toronto. The Maple Leafs consistently reach the playoffs, and Duchene has had limited playoff experience (32 games). Might he become a tipping point to help put the team over the hump? There are worse options for an upcoming free agent who’s looking for a place to land well.

Last season, Duchene had an “off” year with only 22 goals and 34 assists. However, he’s just a season away from putting up 86 points (43 goals and 43 assists) during the 2021-22 season. Would a change of scenery be good?

Item Two: Maple Leafs Set to Sign Ryan Reaves to a Three-Year Deal

According to reports, the Maple Leafs are poised to add some physicality to their lineup by signing forward Ryan Reaves. The team is looking to become tougher and address its need for a physical presence on the ice. Reaves is that guy. He’s known for his aggressiveness and could also add a bit of levity to the team. He’s also a bit of a character and could become an immediate fan favourite.

Ryan Reaves, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The word is that he will sign a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of around $1.3 million. If the team is going down that road, Reaves — who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 225 pounds — fits the bill perfectly. He delivers hits all over the ice and seeks to intimidate opponents.

Last season, Reaves split his time between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild. In 73 games, he scored five goals and added 10 assists, (for 15 points). However, he ranked 25th in the NHL for hits per 60 minutes played. His physicality and toughness make him attractive to the Maple Leafs who feel he will help prevent the team from being pushed around.

If the rumors are true and Reaves is signed, his job will be to provide protection for his teammates so they feel more confident on the ice. Reaves’ signing aligns with the team’s goal of becoming tougher and more resilient.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The team announced that they had retained the rights to goalie Ilya Samsonov and two young forwards, Nick Abruzzese and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (SDA).

Samsonov’s first season with the Maple Leafs was impressive. He posted a record of 27-10-5 record, with a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.33. The 26-year-old Russian goalie had been signed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract after going unqualified by the Washington Capitals. He will be eligible for arbitration if that is needed.

Abruzzese is a 24-year-old forward who spent most of last season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL). There he scored 16 goals and added 32 assists (for 48 points) in 69 games. He came to the Maple Leafs late in the 2021-22 season after completing his NCAA career with Harvard University. In his two games with the Maple Leafs, he put up two assists, making him a point-a-game player in a very small sample size.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Der-Arguchintsev scored 12 goals and added 28 assists (for 38 points) in 50 games with the Marlies last season. There were some rumours that the 21-year-old forward might return to Russia to play. However, if he stays in North America, he’ll likely continue his time within the Maple Leafs organization.

At the same time, the Maple Leafs did not tender qualifying offers to defensemen Mac Hollowell, Filip Kral, or Victor Mete. That puts them on the open market as free agents. I can’t imagine that the three would not land somewhere. All three suffered injuries last season.