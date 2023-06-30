Predators, Trotz Stick To Their Word With 2 First-Round Picks

The Nashville Predators ended Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft making no trades. Rumors swirled early on draft day as incoming general manager (GM) Barry Trotz did everything he could to trade into the top four. He tried to no avail. Rumoured trade packages, including their first-round picks and other premium assets, did not move the needle for the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, or San Jose Sharks to part with their selection.

With no trades creating drama on Day 1, the Predators selected Matthew Wood at 15 and Tanner Molendyk at 24. Trotz told his scouts to take swings on prospects with talent, knowing he could fill the organization’s need for depth through trade, free agency, or whichever avenue he saw fit. Many shocking selections happened before the Predators took to the stage, leaving lots of talent available, but did Predators take swings like Trotz said at picks 15 and 24?

Matthew Wood – 15th-Overall – Nashville Predators

Wood provides something the Predators lack in their forward prospect pool — high-potential players. Trotz stuck to his word for this draft. He lets his scouts take swings on talent, and Wood fits the bill. He was not a reach at 15 but wasn’t a safe pick, either. He’s a talented prospect with a high upside. His stick-handling, shot, character, and hockey sense are all fantastic. His 6-foot-4 frame makes him a monster on the ice, even if he does not use it to throw big hits. He scored 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points in 35 games at the University of Connecticut, showing consistency and drive in every game.

Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, Matthew Wood, Ryan Leonard, Zach Benson, Nate Danielson, and Oliver Moore 2023 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The area of Wood’s game that still needs development is his skating. He isn’t the most agile player and can struggle to reach top speed quickly. Fortunately, skating is something he can develop over time, but expecting him to make the NHL this upcoming season is overly optimistic. He could also be more physical, considering his size, but the right culture and coach will help with that issue. In my opinion, the Predators hit big with this pick. In the THW 2023 Mock NHL Draft Round 1: Our Writers Make Their Picks, fellow writer Shawn Wilken chose Wood at 15. I had him going at 15, too, in my personal mock drafts. Wood can be a top-ten talent from this draft if his skating improves and the rest of his skillset keeps developing as it has.

Tanner Molendyk – 24th-Overall – Nashville Predators

With their second selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Predators drafted Tanner Molendyk with the 24th overall pick. Molendyk is the first defenseman to be chosen in the first round by the Preds since 2016, when they selected Dante Fabbro. The Predators needed to draft a defenseman in the first round this year. Their forward prospect pool is deep, but they need more blue-line help in their system, and the Predators get that help with Molendyk. His best skill is his skating. He is a mobile defenseman with good speed and can turn on a dime. Overall, his edgework is fantastic and one of the best in the class. His stick handling is superb, and he isn’t afraid to lay massive hits despite his 5-foot-11 frame.

Tanner Molendyk, Team White, 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)

This season, Molendyk played 67 games for the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He scored nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in those games. He’s a two-way defenseman who can chip in offensively but is not a dynamic offensive player. His 5-foot-11 frame is on the smaller end for his position; however, his skating makes up for his size. Molendyk is an off-the-board pick at 24, continuing with Trotz’s theme of letting the scouts take risks.

Molendyk is a great puck-mover who projects to be a decent second-pairing defenseman. He has the potential to sniff the top pair if he can touch up his all-around game, but that projection is a slight reach. The risk with the pick comes from who the Predators passed on. Mikhail Gulyayev and Lukas Dragicevic are two defensemen many scouts projected to go before Molendyk with a higher offensive upside, albeit greater risk. Despite this, the Predators loved Molendyk, and it’s clear why. He is a risky pick for where he went, but it was still a great selection.

The Predators did a great job at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Wood and Molendyk are riskier options than other players available, but their ceiling is high. Wood could become the Predators’ first-line right winger with proper development. Molendyk’s exceptional mobility makes him a duel threat to help on the power play and penalty kill once he makes the NHL. Trotz stuck to his word. He allowed the Predators scouts to take swings, and they swung on the right players. Time will tell if they should have gone with safer options, but high-end talent wins hockey games, and the best way to get it is through the draft.