Flames Go Big at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

The very deep 2023 NHL Draft has come and gone with very little fanfare. No trades in the first round and very few during Rounds 2-7, none of any note. This was especially true for the Calgary Flames. Expectations for change were very high for the team at this year’s draft.

The organization had just undergone significant changes at the managerial level and in the coaching ranks. Now was the time for drama, some big and splashy blockbuster trade that would have gained draft capital and much-needed cap space. Alas, it was not to be, but the club had six selections to make, precisely what they accomplished.

First Round – Samuel Honzek

“With the 16th pick, the Flames select, from the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Samuel Honzek“. Honzek is a Slovakian born, left-shot forward. He has an NHL-ready frame at 6-foot-4, but he needs to add muscle before jumping to the big show.

He has deceptive reach with his stick and skates very well for a big man. His great edges allow for tight turns and his powerful strides allow for blazing acceleration. His 23 goals and 56 points in 43 WHL contests attest to his offensive prowess. As he puts on bulk, he will need to become more physical and take advantage of his size as he learns the full 200-foot game.

Second Round – Etienne Morin

With their second pick and 48th overall, the Flames chose Etienne Morin of the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The left-shot defenseman has good size at 6 feet and 180 pounds. He has a solid offensive game, counting 21 goals and 72 points over 67 games during the 2022-23 season. Morin is a decent skater but does need to play at a higher pace. He maintains reasonable gap control and projects to be a strong two-way defender.

Third Round – Aydar Suniev

At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, this left-shooting Russian forward already has NHL size. He performed at almost a two-point per game clip over 50 games with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in the 2022-23 season.

With off-the-chart offensive skills, Suniev needs to improve his skating and defensive play before being ready for the NHL. He is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2023-24 season.

Fourth Round – Jayden Lipinski

A right-shot centre from Scottsdale, Arizona, Jaden Lipinski is big (6-foot-4 and 205 pounds) and skilled. In 2022-23 he scored 51 points in 66 tilts with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. With a December birthday, he is one of the older players in the 2023 Draft and needs to improve his consistency. Like most fourth-round picks, he is probably headed back to junior with a to-do list of things to improve.

Sixth Round – Yegor Yegorov

Yegor Yegorov is a Russian goalie who played for MHK Dynamo Moskva of the MHL. He is young and growing, still 17 years old, standing 6-foot-3, and weighing about 185 pounds. From only a small sample size of statistics, I can tell you that he went 9-4-0 in 15 games with a .915 save percentage and a 2.29 goals-against average.

Seventh Round – Axel Hurtig

Axel Hurtig is a big Swedish defenseman (6-foot-4, 202 pounds) who shoots from the left side. He doesn’t score much but is very sound on the defensive side of the puck. He is a long-term project with good upside.

Big. That is the theme for this year’s Flames’ draft class. Not a player below six feet tall. Still a nice mix positionally; three forwards, two defensemen, and a goalie. No, I did not miss the fifth round; the Flames had previously traded away that pick. This draft was not bad for a first-time general manager, just not the big splash that maybe Flames fans were looking for. Not all is lost, however, as there are almost two days to sneak in a deal or two to gain that elusive cap space before free agency starts at noon, July 1.