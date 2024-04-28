Blue Jackets Must Improve Hiring Practices for Top Talent

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the midst of one of their most important decisions in franchise history. Who will they eventually hire as their next general manager?

With the regular season over, the Blue Jackets have begun their process of determining which candidates to interview. They will likely have to wait until later in the playoffs before they can get to everyone they want to talk to.

There is one very important aspect to this entire story that is not getting enough attention. Before we dive into this topic, let’s ask a question. Keep this in mind as we go through the situation. Do you ever remember a time in which the Blue Jackets had either one of the highest paid GM’s in the league or one of the highest paid coaches in the league?

Setting the Scene

If you had a hard time coming up with an answer to this, you’re not alone. One thing the Blue Jackets have never really done in their franchise history is open the wallet for top coaches and executives.

The Blue Jackets have had big-name coaches. Ken Hitchcock and John Tortorella come to mind. But neither were ever close to being among the top paid among their peers.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The Blue Jackets have absolutely shown a willingness to open the wallet for big-name players. Zach Werenski got paid. Johnny Gaudreau chose the Blue Jackets and got paid. Although Artemi Panarin left in free agency, the Blue Jackets made a last-ditch effort to keep him. They reportedly offered a max contract that would have made him among the highest paid in the NHL.

But when it comes to coaches and management, that same effort hasn’t been made, at least not yet. But why? Ultimately that falls on ownership and what they’re willing to spend on certain aspects of the team.

For this most important hire, there can be nothing left off the table. Any and all avenues to bring in the right people have to be explored. If that means making them among the highest paid, you do it. If the Blue Jackets are serious about getting out of the NHL’s basement, they need to make decisions that show how serious they are in making that happen.

Current State

Two years of Brad Larsen. One year so far of Pascal Vincent. The Blue Jackets aren’t even close to sniffing the NHL playoffs. After Tortorella left, it’s been two first-time head coaches trying to make their way with a team that has both veteran players and young talent. It hasn’t worked.

Vincent may or may not get his chance depending on what the next GM thinks of the situation. The one thing we know is that he is not among the highest paid coaches in the league. He is still new.

At some point the Blue Jackets have to improve their hiring practices not just for management, but for all coaches as well. They have to show a willingness to attract top talent. That means paying them as such.

The Blue Jackets can no longer afford to penny pinch in these situations. There’s a reason why the top guys get paid the most. They have experience and they get the job done.

The Blue Jackets’ current state screams out the need for experience everywhere. John Davidson has said on record that they need someone with experience who has had a front-row seat to the show.

It must be a whatever it takes approach. Not only should they open the wallet, they should add titles as well such as President of Hockey Operations for the right candidate. Davidson to his credit has said he will do that for the right person.

Importance of This Approach

One look at the Blue Jackets’ roster indicates why it’s important that money is spent to get the top talent. It is a roster full of potential and promise. Adam Fantilli could be one of the best players in the NHL later in his career.

The Blue Jackets have one of the best and most loaded prospects pools. That alone doesn’t guarantee making the playoffs or sustained success. There has to be leadership at all levels of the organization in order for there to be any meaningful progress.

Given the way the team handled the Mike Babcock situation, there is some worry that they might not find the right candidate this time since it is being run by the same leadership. In order for them to find the right candidate, cost cannot be something that can stop the process. It’s too important a decision to let a couple million dollars derail the perfect candidate.

Eventually, this will apply to coaches. Vincent does have another year left. He still could earn another contract if he has the team going in the right direction. If it doesn’t work with him however, the Blue Jackets need an experienced coach that has winning on their resume. Cost cannot stop this one either.

This also applies to assistant coaches and other top staff as well. Winning in the NHL can be costly. Those willing to invest the resources in more areas of their team get to enjoy the rewards. The Blue Jackets have been way behind for too long on their willingness to pay at key leadership positions.

Pay Up

It’s real simple now. The Blue Jackets need to pay up. The difference between having the right people in place and the wrong people in place will set the franchise back even more than it already is.

Especially considering the young talent coming for the Blue Jackets, they need experience at all levels to get the most out of their youth while setting them up for future success. Top talent see the situation and would love the chance to work with these players. But if they can’t get an annual salary like their peers, they’ll look for places in which they are valued.

The Blue Jackets have shown a willingness to pay players in key moments. It’s now time to do the same at the management and coaching levels. The extra investment now will lead to a bigger payoff later in the form of more home games in the playoffs and perhaps even a championship run if everything falls into place.

Pay up. Otherwise, expect more of the same losing with the Blue Jackets.