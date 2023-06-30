Jets Focus on Forwards & Crease on Day 2 of 2023 NHL Draft

The Winnipeg Jets continued one of the busiest weeks in recent memory by selecting four more players — three forwards and a goalie — during Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, focusing on forwards with size and Canadian talent.

It’s been go-go-go for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and crew of late: on Tuesday — after rumours swirled for days — they traded disgruntled centre Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Related: 3 Pros and 3 Cons of Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois Trade With Kings

On Wednesday, they drafted sharpshooting workhorse Colby Barlow 18th overall, adding a player of high skill and high character who served as Owen Sound Attack captain last season as a 17-year-old. The fact the power forward was still available at 18th was a surprise, as most scouting organizations and media outlets projected him to go earlier.

The Jets selected Colby Barlow 18th overall on Day 1. On Day 2, they returned to the draft table to make four more selections. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On Thursday, Cheveldayoff and co. returned to the Draft table in Nashville to make a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and a seventh-round pick. Here, we’ll take a look at each player chosen.

Note: The Jets traded away their 2023 second round pick in the 2021 trade that brought Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals, their 2023 fourth round pick in the 2022 trade that brought Mason Appleton back from the Seattle Kraken, and their 2023 sixth round pick in the 2022 trade that sent Andrew Copp to the New York Rangers.

Zach Nehring: 3rd Round, 82nd Overall

While there was some speculation Cheveldayoff may swing a trade to get back into the second round of a deep draft — perhaps one involving Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, or Blake Wheeler — no deal materialized, so he had to wait until the middle of the third round for his next selection.

With his 82nd-overall pick, he chose right-winger Zach Nehring from a place he’d never chosen anyone out of in 12 drafts in Shattuck-St. Mary’s (SSM.)

The Faribault, Minnesota-based SSM Hockey Center of Excellence is “an internationally known hockey development program for male and female student-athletes in grades 7-12,” as per their website. Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Jonathan Toews, among other NHL superstars, spent time at SSM.

Zachary Nehring, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Image: Shattuck-St. Mary’s)

The 18 year old recorded 39 goals and 46 assists for 85 points with SSM’s 18U prep team in 2022-23, stands six-foot-three, and weighs 180 pounds. Hailing from Minot, North Dakota — approximately five hours from Winnipeg, where his grandparents live — Nehring played for the Winnipeg Jr. Jets in the Brick AAA Tournament back in 2015.

THW’s Jim Bay writes of Nehring: “He uses his size well and is not afraid to hang out around the crease, using his big frame to wreak havoc on opposing goaltenders’ vision. He also uses his size to protect the puck.”

“Nehring is not just a big body on the ice,” Bay continues. “He is an intelligent player that takes good care of the puck. His passing is solid, but he needs to develop softer hands. His on-ice awareness and processing is good. Even playing a physical game, Nehring usually does not take too many unnecessary penalties. The North Dakota native isn’t the quickest skater. He doesn’t have breakneck speed, and his stride can be worked on, but his skill and smarts make up for that, as he’s still able to set up his teammates and maintain offensive zone time. He can find the back of the net, as evidenced by his 65 goals in the past two seasons.” From Zach Nehring’s THW 2023 Draft Prospect Profile

Nehring will play for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede next season and is committed to Western Michigan University for 2024-25.The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler projects he will play a full four years at Western Michigan, meaning he’s on a longer path.

Jacob Julien: 5th Round, 146th Overall

Cheveldayoff kept drafting for size in the fifth round, selecting 6-foot-4, 180-pound left-handed centre Jacob Julien from his hometown London Knights.

Julien is noted as a rangy player who plays an effective north and south game and loves to drive the net, but will be considered a long-term project. His 2022-23 numbers for the Knights aren’t too impressive: nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 40 games, and two goals and five assists in 20 playoff games.

Latest News & Highlight

Prior to suiting up for the Knights, Julien played for the Chatham-Kent Cyclones of the Greater Ontario Hockey League and did that while managing a full course load at Western University.

Thomas Milic: 5th Round, 151st Overall

With his second fifth-rounder — received in the Copp trade with the Rangers — Cheveldayoff selected the 20-year-old goaltender who starred for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, won the WHL Championship, and went to the Memorial Cup: Thomas Milic.

Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds (Candice Ward/CHL)

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Coquitlam, B.C. was passed over in the 2021 and 2022 Drafts, but third time was the charm. He perhaps used the pair of snubs as motivation as he stymied just about everyone in 2022-23 regardless of the stage or the stakes.

Milic had an outrageous season with the Seattle Thunderbirds, posting a 27-3-2 record in 33 games to go along with a 2.08 GAA, .928 SV%, and four shutouts. He was even better in the WHL playoffs and Memorial Cup — posting a 16-3-0 record, 1.98 GAA, .933 SV% and one shutout — and was named the 2023 WHL Playoff MVP.

At the World Juniors, he went a perfect 5-0-0 with a 1.76 GAA and .932 SV%. In the gold medal game, he stopped 24 of 26 shots as Canada conquered Czechia 3-2 in overtime.

Milic has many strengths and “he’s probably one of the calmest and most collected goalies out there,” THW’s Matthew Zator writes in a prospect profile. “He also thrives under pressure and seems to raise his game when the going gets tough… Finally, his positioning, athleticism and play-reading abilities are very impressive, which is a necessity given the height he has to work with.”

Recall that Hellebuyck, who has one year left on his contract and is not interested in re-signing in Winnipeg, was also a Jets’ fifth-rounder. As a smaller goaltender, Milic has a steeper mountain to climb to the NHL than Hellebuyck, but the Jets would be over-the-moon if he turns out anywhere near as well.

Milic will turn pro next season, Jets’ director of scouting Mark Hillier told reporters in Nashville. That’s great news as the goaltending prospect pool includes three net minders who aren’t nearly NHL ready: Domenic DiVincentiis, Arvid Holm, and Oskari Salminen. Milic will push the latter two for a job with the Manitoba Moose in the fall.

Connor Levis: 7th Round, 210th Overall

Cheveldayoff rounded out the day by selecting his second-right winger and another player of high character in Connor Levis.

Levis — a 6-foot-2, 187-pounder from Vancouver — spent 2022-23 with the Kamloops Blazers, his third season with the club. He was nearly a point-per-game player, recording 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 points in 68 games, one goal and five assists in 15 playoff games, and one goal and three assists in four Memorial Cup games. He played roles on the power play and penalty kill.

Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers (Candice Ward/CHL)

“He uses his size and considerable strength to engage in board battles and fight for loose pucks in open ice,” THW’s Devin Little writes in a prospect profile. “When he has the puck, it’s hard to knock it off his stick. As he continues to physically mature and add strength to his frame, he has the potential to develop into a real bull in a China shop, especially in the offensive zone.”

Levis is not known as particularly creative and is sometimes too un-selfish with the puck, but played a foundationally-sound game that complemented his Blazers’ teammates and is always willing to battle, Little writes.

Like Barlow, Levis is a Scholastic Player of the Year winner, awarded to the player who best combines success on the ice with success in school. Adam Lowry and Josh Morrissey previously won the award in the WHL, while Cole Perfetti won it in the OHL.

What do you think of the Jets’ 2023 selections? Comment below!