Nashville Predators 2022-23 Player Grades: Jake Livingstone

Welcome to the Nashville Predators 2022-23 report card series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at each Predators player from the past season, break down how their campaign went, and assign a letter grade reflective of their overall performance. This edition will focus on defenseman Jake Livingstone.

Livingstone’s Season With The Predators

The Predators signed Livingstone to a one-year, entry-level contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. This came after the finish of the Minnesota State Mavericks’ season, where Livingstone won back-to-back Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) defenseman of the year honours. He was one of the best players in this crop of college free agents, and the Predators needed him to make an impact immediately.

Related: Jake Livingstone Hoping to Build on Short Stint with Predators

Latest News & Highlights

The Predators’ defense was ransacked due to injuries, crippling their best asset during a stretch run where they fought for their playoff lives. Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier, and Matt Boroweicki were all out, and they shipped Mattias Ekholm off at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The depleted defense let Livingstone sneak in five games at the end of the season, and the right-handed defenseman did his best with what he had.

FIRST NHL POINT FOR JAKE LIVINGSTONE pic.twitter.com/b7aGPyhsns — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 11, 2023

Through Livingstone’s five games this season, he assisted on one goal for a single point. He threw six hits, blocked 11 shots, and led all Predators in blocked shots per 60 minutes with 8.54. His three defensive zone giveaways are not a good sign, but his blocking ability, size, and tenacity are promising for the Predators. He had a Corsi For of 34 percent, meaning he was typically hemmed in his zone while on the ice and got burned by Nathan MacKinnon for a highlight-reel goal once, showing his average foot speed. At the high end, Livingstone can develop into a right-handed Kris Russell, becoming a great shot-blocker with decent two-way qualities. Livingstone looked like a rookie defenseman this season, with flashes of excellence and inferiority.

Livingstone’s Future With The Predators

Livingstone is a restricted free agent (RFA); however, he has not accrued the necessary amount of professional seasons to qualify for Group 2 RFA status, meaning Livingstone cannot receive an offer sheet, according to CapFriendly. The likelihood of a team offer-sheeting him was almost zero percent anyway, but it does add more security to the Predators’ side. Livingstone is fifth in the pecking order for NHL-calibre, right-handed defensemen in the organization. Carrier and Cal Foote, two players ahead of him, are both RFA’s this summer. The Preds will likely part with one of them, giving Livingstone a better opportunity to make the NHL roster next season.

Jake Livingstone, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Livingstone should get re-signed. Standing at 6-foot-3, he is a good depth option for a retooling team. His salary will fall at or around the league minimum, making him an American Hockey League (AHL) send-down if his play falls off. If the Preds opt to trade him, Livingstone may net a later-round draft pick. His value is low as he is an unproven, unhyped commodity in the NHL. The best route is for the Predators to sign him, give him a chance, and assess his talents with more than five games under his belt.

Final Grade For Jake Livingstone: C+

Livingstone’s first crack at the NHL went as expected. The Predators threw him to the wolves in his first five games, and his advanced analytics does him no justice. In an isolated role, he proved effective, but the stars of the NHL tore him to pieces. Given the circumstances, steady play for the most part, and the fact that he is a rookie defenseman, Livingstone deserves leniency when grading. A “C+” is an appropriate, slightly-above average grade. He has the potential to be more than a rotation defenseman for the Predators, but his grading reflects what he did during the 2022-23 season, not what he could do in the future.

Advanced stats were taken from Money Puck