Canucks’ Dakota Joshua Finding Success in Rick Tocchet’s System

Give Dakota Joshua credit. He’s determined. His path to where he currently is right now has been less than easy. Yet, the 27-year-old Michigan native keeps hanging in there. This season, it seems to be paying off.

Joshua was born on May 15, 1996, in Dearborn, Michigan. The center stands at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighs 206 pounds. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (128th overall) during the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joshua’s path to the NHL includes stints in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the U.S. National Development Team and the Sioux Falls Stampede. There he showed his scoring abilities and his physical play. His collegiate years at Ohio State University in the Big-10 conference further improved his skills; and, he gained more success every season.

Joshua Finally Lands with the Vancouver Canucks

In 2019, Joshua was traded from the Maple Leafs to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. In his time with the Blues, both in the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL), he played 42 games. However, when he wasn’t qualified, the Vancouver Canucks signed him as a free agent in the 2022 offseason. That signing marked a new chapter in his career.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a breakout year for Joshua with the Canucks. He played 79 games and put up 23 points (scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists). But it was what he brought physically to the ice that made him an asset to the team. He’s a power forward.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, Joshua continues to be a valuable asset for the Canucks. Thus far, he’s contributed only five points in 19 games. However, he’s been playing improved hockey over the past several games.

Joshua Is One of the Few NHL Players Of Colour

In a worth-watching YouTube video below, Joshua reflects on his career as a person of colour who’s attempting to make a living playing hockey at the highest level. In the video, Joshua shares that his mother, who was a hockey player herself, introduced him to the sport at a young age. Despite facing challenges, such as racial comments and stereotypes, he developed a passion for the game.

He was, as noted, selected in the NHL Entry Draft’s fifth round after a successful junior year at Ohio State University. When he was young, getting a full-ride hockey scholarship to a university was his highest dream. He not only did that, but being drafted helped him take a key step past playing collegiate hockey. He’s now working to achieve a growing NHL dream.

As a person of colour in hockey, Joshua acknowledges the scarcity of diversity in the sport. In that, he recognizes the importance of his own role. For many reasons, including his representation of the idea that anyone should be able to play professional hockey, he felt compelled to excel, stand out, and challenge stereotypes. He recalls instances of racial comments on the ice and inappropriate comments from other players’ parents. Through all that, Joshua’s mother instilled his growing resilience. She emphasized that overcoming the adversity he faced would only make him stronger.

Joshua’s 2023-24 Season’s Performance Thus Far

Joshua’s performance in the 2023-24 NHL season has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He’s experienced both successes and challenges. In a recent victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13, Joshua showed his offensive ability by scoring a goal and adding an assist. That contribution extended his personal point streak to four games. However, that four-game streak came right after being mired in an eight-game scoring drought earlier in the season.

Thus far on the season, Joshua has picked up five points (including two goals and three assists) in 14 games while playing in a bottom-six role. He began the current season on a high note, scoring a goal in the Canucks’ season opener against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12. As the season has progressed, Joshua has brought a physical presence to the ice by contributing 54 hits.

Joshua’s ability to respond to challenges became evident when he was scratched from the lineup. He didn’t play for the team in the Nov. 2 game. However, in his return against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 5, he made an impact by registering an assist and delivering a season-high seven hits. Since being a healthy scratch, he’s bounced back to show his determination and desire to contribute to the team.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have traded unsigned draft choice Dakota Joshua to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/JHIBRmHOeH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 12, 2019

The challenges faced early in the season seem to have fueled his determination, making Joshua an intriguing player to watch in the Canucks’ lineup.

Joshua Seems to Have Become Tocchet’s Project

Head coach Rick Tocchet has practiced some tough love with the forward. Tocchet has emphasized the importance of Joshua maintaining his physicality because his bottom-six role is significant for the Canucks’ success. While I’m only guessing, in conversations with other long-time Canucks’ fans, it would seem that Joshua has become a focus for coach Tocchet’s ongoing efforts to shape a player reminiscent of former Canucks’ right-winger, Todd Bertuzzi.

While that might be a tall order, it offers an insight into what Joshua’s potential role might be for the team. First, Joshua could become a valuable foot soldier who plays with tenacity. His commitment to the game is evident in how he uses his size. Tocchet believes Joshua’s skills can be harnessed for a more impactful role on the team.

Second, Tocchet is working to mold Joshua into a player who shares similarities with the legendary Bertuzzi. While acknowledging the stretch in the comparison, Tocchet sees the potential for Joshua to shine, particularly when he utilizes his size effectively in a net-front presence.

Todd Bertuzzi, Vancouver Canucks (Jeff Vinnick/Allsport)

Third, Joshua’s game has been marked by bursts of brilliance, especially when he’s embraced and used his physicality. Tocchet recognizes these glimpses and seeks to draw out more consistency from Joshua, who is not afraid to hit and mix it up on the ice. Joshua also seems to have a way of drawing penalties from the opposition; and, that’s helpful for his team.

Fourth, Tocchet seems to be constantly talking with Joshua. While viewers can’t know what’s being said, one could guess that “words of encouragement” are headed Joshua’s way. Tocchet’s worked hard to instill confidence in the bottom-six forward. This encouragement includes reinforcing the belief that Joshua is a good player, who is smart and tough. Tocchet’s expectations for Joshua are apparent, and his approach seems to be resonating with the player.

Finally, Tocchet realizes that Joshua desires more responsibility (which is something Joshua pointed out in the YouTube video). Every NHL player hopes the coach will believe in their skills, and Joshua seems no exception. Tocchet’s project with Joshua is to enhance and grow his skills while also instilling a sense of responsibility.

The Bottom Line for Joshua and the Canucks

Revisiting Joshua’s personal goals stated in the video, he finds fulfillment in inspiring others, especially children and parents of colour, to pursue hockey. He emphasizes that hockey is a game for everyone, and sees his impact on young individuals and their families as reinforcing the significance of representation in the sport.

Joshua’s journey as a Canucks player is evolving under Tocchet’s guidance. Tocchet’s effort to shape Joshua into a player with echoes of Bertuzzi reflects the coach’s work to unleash Joshua’s potential. As Joshua’s game is growing, fans can anticipate additional development in his role with the team.