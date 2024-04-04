Arturs Silovs’ Confidence Soaring With Vancouver Canucks’ Win

With Thatcher Demko out with an injury, the Vancouver Canucks have turned to young Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs to back up Casey DeSmith. Silovs is a promising youngster who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 203 pounds. Interestingly, he’s a left-hander.

Silovs’ Journey With Canucks Thus Far

Selected by the Canucks in the sixth round, 156th overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Silovs has steadily developed his skills over the years.

After spending time in various minor leagues, including the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), ECHL, and the American Hockey League (AHL), Silovs made his NHL debut with the Canucks during the 2022-2023 season. In his limited five-game appearance, he put up a 3-2-0 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and an impressive save percentage of .908.

Over the past two seasons, Silovs has split his time between the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks and the NHL’s Canucks. His standout performances in both leagues have earned him recognition as a rising star in the goaltending ranks. Now, with Demko out for a while, he’s getting to show what he can do with the big club.

Silovs’ 2023-24 Canucks Season

In Silovs’ time with the Canucks this season, he has taken advantage of the opportunity with his steady performance. The young goalie, recalled from the AHL on March 12 due to Demko’s knee injury, has made the most of his chances to show his skills at the NHL level.

Silovs made his season debut on March 31, taking the crease at home against the Anaheim Ducks. In a solid game, he stopped 20 of 22 shots and recorded the win as the Canucks prevailed 3-2. Despite allowing two goals early in the third period that allowed a 2-0 Canucks lead to evaporate, Silovs remained composed and ultimately locked it down from there to help the Canucks capture the win.

Arturs Silovs, Abbotsford Canucks (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

His success continued this past Wednesday night (April 3) when he defended the crease on the road against the Arizona Coyotes. Silovs turned away 20 of 21 shots, helping the Canucks secure a tightly-contested and hard-fought 2-1 win. His second-straight win showed his ability to perform under pressure.

Silovs’ steady play has been evident in his two NHL appearances this season. He’s demonstrated composure and skill in both, keeping his team in contention against tough opponents. With Demko’s impending return, Silovs’ time in the NHL might soon end for now. That said, his performances have undoubtedly left a positive impression on the Canucks’ coaching staff and fans alike.

Silovs Talks with Dan Murphy About His Two Starts So Far

After last night’s game, Dan Murphy interviewed Silovs about his team’s victory against the Coyotes and his personal growth with each start. When asked about his feelings on helping his team take home the win, Silovs emphasized the importance of playing hard, especially in away games. He highlighted the team’s effort over two intense periods and acknowledged the Coyotes’ pushback in the third. Thanks in part to his solid play, the Canucks prevailed.

Despite not playing for three weeks, Silovs expressed his confidence. He humbly attributed it to the team’s collective effort in practices and the coaching staff’s guidance.

Reflecting on his previous NHL game experience, Silovs noted the difference in satisfaction between playing for a 2022-23 Canucks team out of playoff contention and contributing to meaningful wins as the Canucks strive for a Pacific Division. He emphasized the importance of finishing strong, regardless of the circumstances, to be prepared for future battles in the playoffs or the following season.

As Silovs continues to build confidence with each win, Canucks fans eagerly anticipate his continued growth and contributions to the team’s success.