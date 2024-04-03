Coach Tocchet Gives Canucks Fans Encouraging Update on Demko’s Recovery

On March 9, in a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko exited the game midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced. The reason for his departure remained undisclosed, raising concerns about his status.

Demko’s Injury Was Changed From “Some” Games Missed to a Few Weeks Missed

Those concerns were well founded. It was reported the next day that Demko was expected to miss “some games” due to an undisclosed injury. Although the severity was not specified, it was clear that he wouldn’t be available for the team’s two next games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals.

Related: Vancouver Canucks’ Top 3 Defensemen of All-Time

Later that same day, further details emerged. Demko was expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, meaning that he would likely miss at least six games or more. Sadly, it took the best goalie out of the Canucks’ lineup. Sadly for Demko, the injury severely impacted his quest to reach 40 wins on the season. At the time of his injury, he had put up a record of 34-13-2 with a goals-against average (GAA) of .917 and a save percentage of 2.47.

Demko Was Transferred to LTIR

On March 27, Demko’s injury status was updated. He was transferred to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to March 9. This move ruled him out until at least April 6. Backup Casey DeSmith, who had been carrying the load, was expected to continue to be the primary starter in Demko’s absence. DeSmith would be backed up by goalie Arturs Silovs.

Yesterday (April 2), Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet provided an encouraging update on Demko’s injury recovery. In the video below, he was positive but a bit vague. He noted that, although there was no precise timeline, he was excited about Demko’s progress. He indicated that the team’s starting goalie was back on track or possibly ahead of schedule.

While Demko won’t be back for a few more games, Tocchet assured Canucks fans that he would see action before the regular season concludes. Despite not being in pads yet, he has been working hard to prepare for his return. As Tocchet implied, that offered hope for his imminent comeback.

Related: Hockey Insider Sees Zadorov as Perfect Fit for Canucks Blue Line

The good news for Canucks fans is that they can look forward to seeing their star goalie back in action soon and that he should be ready for the postseason.