Hockey Insider Sees Zadorov as Perfect Fit for Canucks Blue Line

In a key move this week, the Vancouver Canucks traded for defenceman Nikita Zadorov. The Russian blue-liner, who requested a trade from the Calgary Flames earlier in November, has now found a new home on the Pacific coast with the Canucks.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite interest from multiple teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, and New York Islanders, the Canucks won the battle for the 6-foot-6 defenceman. In exchange for Zadorov, the Canucks traded their 2026 third-round pick and the 2024 fifth-round pick to the Flames. The tipping point in the deal was that Vancouver didn’t ask Calgary to retain any of Zadorov’s $3.75 million salary-cap hit.

Zadorov Immediately Helps the Canucks Defense

The Canucks entered the trade with the desire to bolster their blue line, which has been a priority since the beginning of the season. To make room for Zadorov’s arrival, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin sent forward Anthony Beauvillier and his $4.15 million cap hit to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zadorov’s addition brings a reliable physical presence to the Canucks’ blue line, making it tougher for opponents. Beyond his heavy and physical playing style, Zadorov is a decent defender and is also pretty quick on the ice for a big man. He can contribute defensively. He has also shown some offensive abilities in the past (he put up an impressive 14-goal, 21-point season in 82 games last year).

But he also brings in some protection for the Canucks elite players. Specifically, although Elias Pettersson has taken some pride in his steps to bulk up a bit this season – and his physical strength on the ice has improved from seasons before, in a recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights, I thought Pettersson got pushed around by the heaviness of the reigning Stanley Cup champs. Dakota Joshua works hard for the Canucks, but he can’t take on everyone who messes with his teammates.

Hockey Insider Elliotte Friedman Believes Zadorov Is a Perfect Fit

In a recent conversation on The Jeff Marek Show (see below), hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shared why he believes the Canucks’ recent acquisition of Zadorov was a perfect move for the Vancouver team. The conversation revolved around Zadorov’s compatibility with the team’s playing style and defensive lineup, and it shed light on how the towering blueliner fits well into Vancouver’s plans.

Friedman began by acknowledging the physicality shown by players like Pettersson on the Canucks’ roster, suggesting that Zadorov is precisely the type of rugged player they need. Friedman noted that he’s seeing guys like Pettersson throwing their body around a little bit in Vancouver, and he thinks Zadorov is a prototypical player for what the Canucks are looking to do.

The veteran hockey insider also believes that Zadorov aligns well with Vancouver’s playing style. Acknowledging Zadorov’s desire for increased playing time, Friedman emphasized the defenseman’s potential to thrive in Vancouver’s system. Friedman shared that he knows Zadorov wants to play more, and he thinks he’ll fit in well with what Vancouver would like to do.

A key point highlighted by Friedman was Zadorov’s physicality and his ability to contribute to the team’s defensive efforts. Although Friedman didn’t expect Zadorov to replicate his 14-goal season, he noted the importance of Zadorov’s physical presence. He emphasized the recent trend with successful teams, pointing out that size, particularly big and mobile defensemen, has become crucial in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

Friedman shared that recent Stanley Cup-winning teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas, all iced sizable and mobile defensive units. He underscored the advantage of having a long and imposing defense because it creates challenges for opposing teams. In the video, Friedman used the metaphor of offenses trying to navigate a corn maze. Zadorov, with his substantial size and decent mobility, fits this mold perfectly. He’d be a huge stalk in the Canucks cornfield.

Friedman Noted the Star Quality of Defenseman Quinn Hughes

The discussion on the video then shifted to Vancouver’s defensive strategy, especially considering the presence of star defenseman Quinn Hughes. Friedman highlighted Hughes’ undeniable talent and hockey sense, emphasizing that the team needs a complementary player who is both large and mobile to partner effectively with Hughes.

Friedman acknowledged that, while having Hughes is a great asset, his smaller stature necessitates a larger physical presence alongside him to create space and provide defensive stability. In this context, Zadorov emerges as the ideal candidate to fill that role. He would help ensure a balanced defensive pairing for the Canucks.

The Bottom-Line Assessment of the Canucks’ Zadorov Trade

In conclusion, Friedman shared his belief that Vancouver’s strategy is solid. In doing so, he recognized the current league trend of using long and imposing defensemen.

With Zadorov’s arrival, the Canucks have improved their blue line, making it tougher for opponents to enter their defensive zone. The addition of Zadorov also shows the team’s commitment to adapt and compete in a league where size and mobility on defense have become key components of success.