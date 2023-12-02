NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Oilers, Flames, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers were scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets again, but were apparently looking at more than just a goaltender. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are targeting Chris Tanev, but could he come at a higher price for Brad Treliving than everyeone else? The Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams about a trade. Finally, could the Boston Bruins heavily pursue Noah Hanifin if a sign-and-trade option is on the table?

Will Chris Tanev Be Extra Expensive for the Maple Leafs?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun addressed the Maple Leafs’ urgent need for defensive reinforcements, especially in the absence of key players like Mark Giordano, John Klingberg, and Timothy Liljegren. Treliving, is actively exploring options, reaching out to potential candidates. Notably, his interest extends to former Calgary defensemen, Chris Tanev.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Despite this, Nick Kypreos suggested on the Real Kyper & Bourne Show that Treliving’s abrupt departure from Calgary, amid reported friction with then-coach Darryl Sutter, may have created strained relations with Flames ownership. This potential complication adds intricacy to any trade negotiations, prompting speculation about a premium price Toronto might have to pay if they pursue Tanev from the Flames.

If the Flames were in conversation with Toronto about Nikita Zadorov, clearly there’s a willing to work on trades. But, between the leverage Calgary has, the fact that Tanev is the obvious fit for the Leafs, and the history between Treliving and ownership, it’s a fascinating dynamic.

It is also being said that if Calgary does acquire Tanev, the plan is to immediately sign him. Friedman explains:

“He’s a Toronto guy, Treliving signed him (in Calgary), I bet you he’ll have a good idea of what it will take to keep him (in Toronto). That’s the one guy I think Toronto goes hard to get, because even if he’s acquired as a rental, I think they’re going to be pretty confident they can keep him. But we’ll see.”

Tyson Barrie Given Permission to Talk to Other Teams About a Trade

Elliotte Friedman writes in a post on X.com Saturday, “There is word today the Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams. Barrie is expected to be a scratch vs the Rangers and is a UFA after this season. This allows team and player to see if there is a better fit elsewhere.” It will be intriguing to see if Barrie, a $4.5 million offensive-minded defender, can find a team willing to take on his salary.

Barrie wasn’t likely to stick around in Nashville. He had one year left on his deal after being traded there from the Edmonton Oilers and he wasn’t pleased about being moved in the first place. The Oilers didn’t want to move him, but the price to get Mattias Ekholm necessitated dumping salary. They also had Evan Bouchard ready to take a step, so Barrie became expendable.

Oilers Scouting Blue Jackets Again

Speaking of the Oilers, Friedman recently said on his 32 Thoughts podcast, “The circumstantial evidence makes a lot of sense that the Oilers would be looking at Columbus for goalies. However, this person indicated to me that it might be more than that and they might be looking at some of the other players Columbus has.”

The Oilers had already been linked to goaltender Elvis Merzlikins as an option — he stopped 41 shots to lead the Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory on Friday night. If Friedman’s source is correct, who else might Ken Holland be looking at? Andrew Peeke and right-shot defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been pegged as trade candidates this season.

Could the Bruins Go After a Sign-and-Trade Noah Hanifin Deal?

As per Boston Hockey Now’s James Murphy, a recent report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun got him thinking about the likelihood the Bruins pursue Noah Hanifin this season in a trade. The report suggested that the Flames might entertain a sign-and-trade scenario, sparking curiosity about Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s interest in pursuing the defenseman.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun hinted at an almost finalized eight-year contract extension, valued at $7.5 million annually, before the Flames withdrew the offer. This came around the same time as Hanifin made the decision to assess the unfolding season before committing long-term.

According to an NHL source with insights into the situation, the Flames would consider a sign-and-trade involving Hanifin. The Bruins might kick tires.