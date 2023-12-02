Flames Likely to “Tax” Treliving, Maple Leafs In Any Tanev Trade

In the aftermath of the Nikita Zadorov trade to the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames find themselves in the midst of potential further changes. Among the pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on the Flames roster, the spotlight is now on Chris Tanev, and rumors suggest that the Toronto Maple Leafs are keenly interested in acquiring the seasoned defenseman.

Maple Leafs’ General Manager, Brad Treliving, expressed his team’s need for defensive reinforcements earlier this week, acknowledging the strain on certain players. As Luke Fox of Sportsnet points out when he quoted the GM, “You have people probably playing higher and more minutes you want, and they’re hanging in there, but it’s certainly an area we’d like to look at and see if there’s a way to help ourselves.” Treliving hinted at exploring options to strengthen the blue line, and Tanev appears to be a perfect match for the Leafs’ requirements.

Chris Tanev Won’t Come Cheap in a Trade

Fox also points out that despite Tanev’s higher price tag compared to Zadorov, standing at a $4.5 million cap hit, he brings a unique set of skills to the table. Tanev is regarded as a heart-and-soul defender, a right-shot player who could provide stability alongside Morgan Rielly or handle tough defensive assignments alongside a shutdown defenseman like Jake McCabe.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

What sets Tanev apart is his willingness to sacrifice for the team — epitomized by his recent willingness to block a shot with his face — showcasing an unmatched commitment to defensive play. He’s big, he’s physical, and his addition could significantly bolster the Leafs’ penalty kill and alleviate pressure during critical defensive-zone starts.

Treliving his a history with the player, so he knows what he’s getting. There are no question marks there. Additionally, with T.J. Brodie’s contract expiring at the end of the season, there is potential for Tanev to become more than just a rental for the Flames.

Don’t Expect the Flames to Do the Maple Leafs and Treliving Any Favors

While Tanev is in demand, the Flames may not feel an immediate urgency to make decisions regarding pending UFAs like Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Elias Lindholm. They traded Zadorov, in part, because his request for removal from the roster was a distraction. These other players haven’t indicated they want out, even if the writing is on the wall.

As such, the road to acquiring Tanev may not be smooth for the Leafs. There’s the fact the Flames aren’t in a hurry, but there’s also the potentially strained relationship between Flames ownership and Leafs GM Brad Treliving to navigate. As Nick Kypreos brought up on Friday’s Real Kyper & Bourne show, Treliving abruptly left Calgary despite the organization’s willingness to extend his contract. This adds a layer of complexity. His departure, believed to be triggered by friction with then-coach Darryl Sutter, may still leave a bitter taste for some Flames stakeholders.

Treliving’s sudden exit took a dramatic toll on the Flames organization. The split, considered Treliving’s own decision, stirred emotions during the press conference introducing Don Maloney. As silly as it sounds for people to let things like this get in the way of good business, they’re human. Stuff lingers.

Are the Maple Leafs Willing to Pay a Premium?

The potential trade of Tanev to Toronto adds a fascinating dynamic to the narrative. While Flames may be open to dealing with the Leafs, they might expect Toronto to pay a premium, considering the strained history between Treliving and the Flames organization. Calgary knows they would be trading Toronto the exact player they both want and need. They won’t (and shouldn’t) make it easy on Treliving.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a market with other potential defensive options, such as Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Will Borgen, Sean Walker, and Ilya Lyubushkin, Tanev remains the most reliable and proven candidate. He’s the guy the Maple Leafs want. Everyone knows it. And, as the trade deadline approaches, the Leafs aren’t exactly in a position where they can dictate the pace of this deal, if it ever comes together. The team is getting points, but not often comfortably.

So too, if the plan is to trade for and then immediately sign Tanev to a long-term extension, Calgary will want to either be part of that sign-and-trade process, or get a sweetener knowing the value of trading a contracted player is typically higher than trading a rental.