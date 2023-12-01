NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames traded Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks. Flames’ GM Craig Conroy explained the return. But, with so many teams rumored to have expressed interest, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, how did the Flames only get two later-round picks? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly open to a variety of trade options. Finally, Corey Perry released a statement following the Chicago Blackhawks termination of his contract.

The Flames Wanted Cap Flexibility

After speaking with several general managers across the league, Conroy concluded on Thursday that the most appealing trade proposal for Zadorov originated from the Canucks. Because they didn’t require the Flames to retain any portion of the defenseman’s $3.75 million salary, Conroy chose Vancouver over other offers.

“This gives us cap flexibility and an opportunity to bring up a really good young player,” Conroy said after the trade. He added, “$3.75 million for a third pair defenceman is a lot of money, and that cap space opens up more possibilities.” He then talked about how some fans might be under the impression they could have done better and that a 2026 pick isn’t great, but he called getting two assets in return, and without retention “huge.”

“This was the right move for the team,” he noted.

Maple Leafs Had an Offer on the Table for Zadorov

Meanwhile, the Canucks successfully outplayed the Maple Leafs in the pursuit of Zadorov, as reported by various sources. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes commended the Canucks for their adept salary cap management during the acquisition, — moving Anthony Beauvillier to Chicago to free up space — contrasting it with the Maple Leafs’ need for the Flames to retain salary in their failed pursuit.

Weekes also revealed Toronto’s interest in Flames’ defenseman Chris Tanev, suggesting the Leafs were trying to acquire both players. It’s unclear if Tanev conversations are ongoing, but Weekes hinted that Treliving’s quest for blue-line help continues. Luke Fox of Sportsnet added depth to the narrative, disclosing that the Leafs had a trade offer for Zadorov, involving the Flames retaining salary, a stumbling block that eventually led to Vancouver taking on Zadorov’s full $3.75 million cap hit.

Flyers Open to Multiple Trade Options

In a recent update from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, two Philadelphia Flyers players took center stage on his trade board. Right defenseman Sean Walker and left defenseman Nick Seeler were prominently featured in his list.

Seravalli’s insights shed light on the Flyers’ willingness to explore “just about anything” if it aligns with their long-term vision for improvement. Chris Johnston also had Morgan Frost on his trade list from the Flyers. The expectation is that the Flyers are talking to teams and will be busy.

Corey Perry Apologizes to Blackhawks, Fans, and People Caught Up in Rumors

Corey Perry released a statement on Thursday, saying that he was sorry for his actions and, in particular, that innocent people got caught up in the incident that led the Blackhawks to terminate his contract. He noted as part of his statement:

“I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”

Perry added that he is seeking assistance from experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to get help with alcohol-related issues. He did not say he was entering the player’s assistance program or entering a treatment facility, so it’s not clear how quickly he’ll look to get back into the NHL with another team. Part of that could depend on what the NHLPA uncovers as they review his release from the Blackhawks.