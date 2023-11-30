Corey Perry Issues Statement Following Release By Blackhawks

Just a couple of days after it was learned that Corey Perry was being waived by the Chicago Blackhawks, and his contract was then being terminated, the veteran forward has spoken. Issuing a statement and apologizing for his actions, Perry didn’t go into detail about what he did that caused the organization to cut ties, but he did dispute the nasty rumors that were making their way around social media, while also acknowledging alcohol played a factor in his poor choices.

Perry’s Statement Confirms He’s Seeking Help

In a statement released by Corey Perry on Thursday he said: ”I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.”

Corey Perry releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/UnXbuk1tlS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2023

He goes on to say:

“As a result of my actions, there have been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.” I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry.”

How Did It Get Here with Perry and the Blackhawks?

Details surrounding Perry’s contract termination with the Blackhawks remain incomplete, but reports earlier this week suggested an alcohol-related incident during a team event played a pivotal role. The front office of the Blackhawks reportedly brought an allegation to General Manager Kyle Davidson’s attention while the team was in Columbus last week, leading to Perry’s swift removal from the lineup. All the team would say at that time was that they couldn’t say much, but it was a team decision to keep him away from the club.

Related: Blackhawks’ GM Says A lot but Reveals Little in Latest Presser

Subsequent investigations uncovered troubling facts that rendered his continued presence on the roster untenable. The Blackhawks quickly released a statement they were waiving him for the purposes of terminating his contract.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to sources cited by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the alleged alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry occurred at an event attended by corporate partners and team employees. The decision to part ways with Perry reportedly had a lot to do with the organization’s reluctance to be associated with any misconduct, regardless of severity. Notably, the purported actions by Perry do not warrant a criminal investigation, and the NHL was apprised of the Blackhawks’ internal inquiry, categorizing it as a “team incident and team decision.”

Important to also note, Perry has not faced NHL suspension. Had he been claimed on waivers, he likely would have remained eligible to continue playing.

NHLPA is Reviewing the Perry Contract Termination

According to Larry Brooks, “Told that the NHLPA is reviewing the Corey Perry matter. Once contract is officially terminated, union has 60 days to file a grievance.” In the event that the player’s association believes the Chicago Blackhawks treated Perry unfairly, they have the option to file a grievance within a 60-day window. If successful, such a grievance could result in the restoration of Perry’s financial compensation.

Latest News & Highlight

Regardless of the outcome, Perry will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and can explore opportunities to sign with another team. His statement suggests that signing, if it happens at all, won’t be coming in short order. If he’s seeking help from experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields, it’s unlikely a team would feel comfortable offering him a contract immediately. Of course, that will vary depending on the organization’s tolerance as a PR issue. At the same time, Perry jumping right into another role with a different team could seem premature.

Depending on how his treatment goes and what the NHPLA discovers during its review will have a sizeable bearing on the next steps in Perry’s career. If a grievance is filed and he’s successful, it’s logical to assume he might consider a league-minimum deal with a team. Or, if findings reveal that what he did was rather serious, it will be intriguing to see if he takes a break or retires.