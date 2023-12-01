Maple Leafs Need Chris Tanev, But He Won’t Be Cheap

I remember Chris Tanev‘s years with the Vancouver Canucks very well. He was the kind of player who, in the heat of a crucial game, would fearlessly step in front of a blistering slap shot, sacrificing his body to block the puck and prevent a scoring opportunity for the opposing team. These are the kinds of selfless acts that exemplify Tanev’s unwavering dedication to his team’s success and his willingness to go to any lengths to win a game for his team.

Since Tanev has been in the NHL, he’s been known for his commitment to the defensive aspect of the game. He’s the kind of player who embraces high-pressure situations, putting himself on the line to make pivotal shot blocks. In doing so, he’s earned the respect of his teammates, fans, and his defensive peers across the NHL. In these nightly actions of sacrifice, Tanev’s value as a player has been embodied.

Why Tanev Is Valued as a Defenseman

There are several reasons why Tanev is considered a valuable NHL defenseman. Here are just a few.

First, Tanev is renowned for his defensive abilities. He excels in shutting down opposing forwards, blocking shots, and disrupting plays in the defensive zone. His commitment to playing sound defense makes him a reliable blueliner. Second, as noted, Tanev is willing to sacrifice his body to block shots. Recently, he blocked a puck with his face (he came back to the game quickly). Such a selfless approach to shot-blocking shows his dedication to his team’s defense and his willingness to do anything with his power to thwart opposition scoring chances.

Related: 2015 NHL Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?

Latest News & Highlights

Third, Tanev brings a physical presence to the ice. He not only uses his body to win battles along the boards and in front of the net, but he also adds toughness to the defensive core. He’s a defense-first blueliner who helps his team retain control in the defensive zone. Fourth, he’s a veteran who brings a wealth of experience to his team. He has played in thousands of defensive situations, including critical moments in playoff games. He adds a level of on-ice leadership and stability.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fifth, although Tanev’s primary strength lies in his defensive play, he’s also effective in transition. He’s an efficient puck-mover who helps his team transition to offensive breakouts. Finally, Tanev’s commitment to winning is palpable. He just brings that do-whatever-it-takes mentality to the ice. Such a level of dedication and willingness to help his team win is a huge motivational intangible to any team.

The Flames Won’t Trade Tanev Without a Huge Get from the Maple Leafs

With Mark Giordano‘s recent hand injury, the Maple Leafs are barely making do on the blue line. It would be a perfect time to bring a player like Tanev to the team. Such a trade is also possible because of John Klingberg’s recent move to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The team wouldn’t have to spin straw into gold to make the salary-cap numbers work.

However, based on the information I’ve seen and heard (see the video below), it appears that the Calgary Flames are hesitant to part ways with Tanev for a combination of reasons. The first is Tanev’s defensive prowess helps the Flames win. Right now, although the Flames don’t seem likely to jump into the postseason, it’s still possible. And they are playing well enough to generate hope. For all the reasons I noted above that make Tanev of good value for other teams, he remains of good value for the Flames.

Related: A Canucks Reunion with Chris Tanev Makes Sense

The Flames rightfully care less about the Maple Leafs (or any other team’s problems). They are worried about their own team’s plight. As a result, until the last ice chips melt on the Flames’ hopes for the playoffs, Tanev’s defensive skills are a valuable asset for the Flames. They’re not likely to lose that asset unless there’s a healthy “get” for them in return.

All these factors contribute to the Flames’ reluctance to trade Tanev — right now. Despite being under .500 at the moment, the Flames find themselves in the mushy middle of the Western Conference. They have the potential to climb into a wild card race. This competitive position has led the Flames to refrain from rushing to decisions regarding their pending free agents. And Tanev is just that — one of the Flames’ prized free agents.

The NHL’s Trade Deadline Is Still a Few Months Away

Because the trade deadline is still a few months away, scheduled for March 8, there’s time for deciding. This extended timeframe allows teams, including the Flames, to assess their position in the standings. From that position, they can make more informed choices closer to the deadline than they can currently. Hence, Flames management is adopting a wait-and-see approach, evaluating the team’s performance and determining whether they are genuine playoff contenders before considering any significant moves.

Related: Remembering Borje Salming: “King” of Maple Leafs’ Defensemen

Sure, the Maple Leafs might want Tanev a lot right now. But what the Maple Leafs want isn’t the tipping point in any trade for Tanev. Instead, the Flames remain the team with the leverage. It would take a huge return for them to move their defensive asset right now.

In the end, the Flames’ competitive standing makes any trade a strategic decision for them. They’ll likely not move Tanev until closer to the trade deadline. The Maple Leafs are inclined to want to trade for a blueliner right now. In contrast, the Flames are inclined to wait for a clearer picture of their playoff potential before even thinking about what they do as a team with players like Tanev.

In this context, the Flames win, and the Maple Leafs lose.