MacKinnon, Matthews & Kucherov Named Ted Lindsay Award Finalists

On Wednesday, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The Ted Lindsay Award (formerly the Lester B. Pearson Award) is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

The award honors Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, an all-star forward known for his skill, tenacity and leadership, as well as for his role in establishing the original Players’ Association. It was first awarded in 1972.

Here is a look at the three finalists.

Nathan MacKinnon

McKinnon helped the Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) finish third in the Central Division and have a 1-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Second Round. He was second in the NHL with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games. In addition to leading the Avalanche in goals, assists, and points, his 51 goals were fourth in the NHL, and his 48 power-play points (10 goals, 38 assists) were second to Kucherov. It was the second time in his NHL career and second straight season with at least 100 points after he had 111 (42 goals, 69 assists) last season.

The 28-year-old center led the NHL with 405 shots on goal and had a home point streak of 35 games (77 points; 29 goals, 48 assists) to start the season, the second longest in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 40-game run for the Kings in 1988-89.

Auston Matthews

Matthews was also named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given to the League’s best defensive forward, and the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded for gentlemanly play. The 26-year-old had six hat tricks this season to become the 10th different player in NHL history to have at least that many in one season.

Matthews led the NHL with 69 goals and was sixth with a career-high 107 points in 81 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs center was plus-31 and averaged 20:58 of ice time per game, including 3:25 on the power play and 43 seconds short-handed. He played 57:44 of short-handed ice time this season, up from just 3:29 last season. Matthews also won 53.5 percent of face-offs (705 of 1,319). His 93 blocked shots and 85 takeaways each ranked second in the NHL among all forwards.

Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov led the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, the highest point total of his NHL career and the most in Tampa Bay Lightning history, surpassing the 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) he had in 2018-19.

The 30-year-old forward won the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points in an NHL season. He also led the NHL in power-play points (53).Kucherov also won the Hart Trophy in 2018-19, as well as the Ted Lindsay Award. He helped the Tampa Bay Lightning reach the first round of the NHL playoffs were they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

The winner will be announced at a later date and location selected by the NHL for its annual awards program.