Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Canadiens – 4/4/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
LIGHTNING (42-26-7) at CANADIENS (29-33-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Matt Tompkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
- The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
- Tomkins could make his first start since Nov. 7 after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves Wednesday in his 14th start in 15 games.
- Jeannot did not return Wednesday after he fought with Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves at 3:10 of the third period, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he was “fine” after the game.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta — Colin White — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jayden Struble — Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
- The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
- Primeau will start after consecutive starts by Montembeault.
