Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Canadiens – 4/4/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

LIGHTNING (42-26-7) at CANADIENS (29-33-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Matt Tompkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Tomkins could make his first start since Nov. 7 after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves Wednesday in his 14th start in 15 games.

Jeannot did not return Wednesday after he fought with Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves at 3:10 of the third period, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he was “fine” after the game.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta — Colin White — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jayden Struble — Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Primeau will start after consecutive starts by Montembeault.

