Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Maple Leafs – 4/3/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
LIGHTNING (41-26-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (43-22-9)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tompkins
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
- Fleury will replace Perbix, who will be a healthy scratch.
- Vasilevskiy will make his 14th start in 15 games
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Mark Giordano
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
- Rielly will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.
- Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games.
- Edmundson took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for the first time since being injured, but the defenseman, who has missed four games, will be out at least two more games, according to Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.
