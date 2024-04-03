Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Rangers – 4/3/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
DEVILS (36-35-4) at RANGERS (50-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes — Erik Haula — Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Curtis Lazar
Luke Hughes — Nick DeSimone
Kevin Bahl — John Marino
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Kaapo Kahkonen
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Brendan Smith, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower body)
Status report
- MacDermid could return for the Devils after the defenseman missed four games.
- The Devils did not have a morning skate after losing 6-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Rempe is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for three straight games.
- Gustafsson has missed four straight games with an upper-body injury. He isn’t confirmed to play, but he skated in a regular practice jersey in practice Tuesday and did not stay on the ice for an extra skating session in an optional morning skate Wednesday, an indication that he will return to the lineup. If he plays, it will be his first game since March 23.
