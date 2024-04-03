Devils Hope Defense Prospects Can Improve Their Blue Line Down The Road

The Utica Comets easily defeated the Bridgeport Islanders in their Tuesday, April 2 game with a 4-1 victory in a game they needed. The Islanders’ offense has struggled all season, with only 2.19 goals per game and five goals in the last five games, but the Comets’ defense put together a strong showing regardless. Not only did they allow only one goal in the game but limited a team that averages 30.88 shots on the net per game to only 24 shots on the goal, a testament to the strong play from the defensive unit.

The New Jersey Devils are searching for defensemen in their farm system and the Comets, their American Hockey League (AHL) team, have no shortage of prospects looking to join the NHL roster. The team has struggled on the defensive end of the ice all season, allowing 3.39 goals per game including 11 in the last two games. Having prospects who can round out the unit will go a long way for a team looking to compete for the Cup in the coming seasons.

Will MacKinnon was the defenseman who stole the show in the recent game. In the second period, he dropped the gloves and fought Tyce Thompson in a one-sided bout that resulted in the Islanders’ forward leaving the game and not returning to action.

Yeah, you probably shouldn't try and fight Will MacKinnon 😬

MacKinnon has the toughness and physicality for the NHL game. That said, the Comets have a trio of defensemen who can make an impact at both ends of the ice and join the Devils’ roster.

Hatakka, Misyul & Vilen All Stepping Up

All three skaters played a pivotal role in limiting shots on the net from the Islanders with gap-sound defense and the ability to win possession of loose pucks. Santeri Hatakka, Daniil Misyul, and Topias Vilen are three of the younger skaters on the unit but have played a pivotal role, especially down the stretch for a Comets team fighting for a playoff spot.

Misyul has the highest expectations of the bunch as he was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and in his first season in the AHL, he’s already adapting well from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). In 38 games, he’s scored four goals and nine assists while being particularly effective at moving the puck from the defensive zone into the offensive zone. His puck-handling and awareness allow him to start up the offense and while the stats don’t stand out, he’s become a valuable part of the two-way game.

Daniil Misyul of Loko Yaroslavl (courtesy MHL)

Hatakka meanwhile has proven he can and will open up the offense with his shot. He’s scored six goals in 43 games and started the scoring against the Islanders with his blast in the first period. He joined the Devils for 12 games earlier in the season and played a minimal role with only 14:38 of ice time but proved he can keep up with the pace of the pro game.

Then there’s Vilen who is the X-factor of the group. At 21 years old, he’s still developing yet has already shown he can be one of the best facilitators on the defense. He has 21 assists and a great burst from the blue line, which made him an intriguing prospect when he was drafted out of Finland in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft.

The Devils’ young defensemen are Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes, two former top-five draft picks who have taken on significant roles on the NHL roster. However, the trio is what can take the defense to the next level. Hughes and Nemec are both two-way defensemen and adding another young two-way player is vital for a team that wins with speed and skill on the offensive end of the ice.

The Cost Of Buying In

The trade for Timo Meier set the Devils up for a Cup run in 2023 and the deal strengthened the forward unit for the long term as well. The team added a top-six winger who not only could consistently contribute to the offense but also add a different look to the unit as a power forward. A bonus is that the trade landed the Devils Hatakka, who has become one of their top prospects.

The problem is the Devils traded away both Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk in the deal. They were two of their top defense prospects and anchors of the unit. Mukhamadullin in particular is a rough skater to move on from as he’s emerged as a great player at the AHL level with seven goals and 23 assists while establishing himself as one of the top prospects for the San Jose Sharks.

The Meier deal is just one of the few moves the Devils made in light of a strong 2022-23 season. Once they knew they were going to be contenders both in the immediate and foreseeable future, they had to answer the team-building question of whether they should go all-in or sit back and allow the young core to eventually lead them to a title. They chose the former which was reflected in the addition of Tyler Toffoli in the 2023 offseason.

This season has been a disappointment and suddenly, the Devils are staring at a depleted farm system. They’ll be competitive next season but the issues on the defensive end of the ice exposed them and left them a step behind throughout this season. It makes the urge to find defense prospects from within all the more prevalent.

Where the Defensemen Would Play on the NHL Roster

The Devils have struggled at the blue line but there’s no question they have plenty of talent especially when healthy. Dougie Hamilton is the veteran top pair skater while Hughes and Nemec are developing into stars. On the defensive end of the ice, Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino add depth while Kevin Bahl has stepped up this season particularly.

That said, injuries have brought the defensive woes to the forefront, starting with Hamilton. In the past three seasons, he’s only played 164 games, and considering he’ll be 31 years old by the start of next season, the injuries might continue as he continues to age.

The Devils will need one or two young defensemen to step up down the road and plug those gaps on the second and third pair. Hatakka and Misyul look like the two best options by next season but Vilen has a higher upside and in the long run, could be a cornerstone of the unit as someone who could continuously provide Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt with outlet passes.

This season has been a rough one for a team expected to compete for the Cup. However, the future is still bright for the Devils and the hope notably lies in a young defense core that is slowly maturing as the 2023-24 season comes to a close.