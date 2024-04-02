3 Reasons the Rangers Will Have More Playoff Success This Year

Last season, the New York Rangers were seen as a favorite going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had just made the Eastern Conference Final the previous season and they had loaded up at the trade deadline, bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. They played the New Jersey Devils in the first round and went up 2-0 in the series and they looked dominant. However, the Devils would change their style of play and the Rangers did not adjust. They ended up losing the series in Game 7, where they were shut out, 4-0. This season, they are the top team in the Metropolitan Division and one of the top teams in the entire league. With some key differences separating this team from last season’s team, here are three reasons why the Rangers will fare better in the playoffs this season.

A More Balanced Lineup

One of the mistakes made last season was loading up with star and skilled players. While Kane and Tarasenko provided some offense, they weren’t the type of players that would do the dirty work and go to the areas where most of the scoring happens in the playoffs. The Rangers didn’t have many of those kinds of players. It mainly consisted of Kaapo Kakko and their fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Tyler Motte and Barclay Goodrow. Because of this lack of grit and willingness to play down low, it cost them the series because they had too many skilled guys and they didn’t have the correct balance that most Stanley Cup-winning rosters have.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, the Rangers took a different approach and decided to avoid the star players and went out and got the players they needed to fill the holes they had in their lineup. They needed a third-line center, so they got Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken and he has been a good fit so far. They needed to address the need for a top-six right winger, so they got Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets and even though he only has two goals, he brings some speed to his line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider that wasn’t there before. The Rangers have a much more balanced lineup heading into the playoffs this season and they won’t need to rely on these top, skilled players to do the dirty work because they went out and got players who can do that, while also filling the needs they had on the roster.

Peter Laviolette Behind The Bench

After the way last season ended, the Rangers and head coach at the time, Gerard Gallant, decided to part ways after just two seasons. He had two great regular seasons and one deep playoff run, but ultimately, his message wasn’t being heard by the players and a change was needed. Another big reason why Gallant was let go was due to the fact that when the Devils made adjustments to their game, the Rangers had no response and continued to play the same way even though it was not generating any results. No changes were made and the players never really had a system in place to follow. It was to simply dump the puck into the offensive zone, go after it and see what happens. There was no structure in place and this is what led to them losing the series and what ended up costing Gallant his job and he hasn’t gotten back into the NHL since.

The Rangers needed to go out and find an experienced head coach who could implement a system that could get the most out of these top players. Peter Laviolette was the choice and so far, he has exceeded expectations. He has helped to lead them to being one of the top teams in the entire league and there is a very good chance they win the Presidents’ Trophy this season. The big difference between him and Gallant is that Laviolette is willing to make adjustments within the games when something isn’t going right. If they need more offense, he double-shifts Artemi Panarin, which is something Gallant wouldn’t have done. He also has a true system in place and they are more structured this season than the past two. With a head coach that can make changes on the fly, the Rangers could finally have the guy behind the bench that can lead them to a Stanley Cup.

Alexis Lafreniere Will Be An X-Factor

One of the biggest disappointments coming out of the playoffs last season was the play of Alexis Lafreniere. He had zero points in seven games and was hardly a factor in the series. This poor play led to months of trade rumors and many thought that the Rangers should just move on from him because he hasn’t shown that first-overall pick potential. He was signed to a two-year contract and this was his prove-it deal. If it didn’t work out this season or next, he would be gone. This season has been phenomenal for him and he has had the breakout season fans have been waiting for. As of this writing, he has scored 25 goals and 52 points in 75 games played. His line with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck has been one of the best in the entire league this season and he is a big reason why. His play has risen to a new level and this new level is going to be the key going into the playoffs.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After not producing anything last year, Lafreniere will have something to prove this time around. He wants to show that this breakout season isn’t just for the regular season and that he can bring it when the games matter most. He is going to be the X-factor to watch for the Rangers because if the other top players get shut down, he is going to have to be the one to get the offense going. He has that kind of skill where he can take over a game himself and bring that spark if the team needs it. Lafreniere has proven that he can be a top player in the NHL, now he just needs to continue to show it and play at this level when the playoffs get started in a few weeks.

The Rangers have a massive chip on their shoulder. After how last season ended, it left a bitter taste in their mouth and they have waited to get back to playoffs to prove that they aren’t a team that is one round and done. They want to prove that they can make it all the way and finally end the 30-year Stanley Cup drought this franchise is on. With some of the major changes made from last season to now, this Rangers team has a better shot of winning the Stanley Cup now than they did over the past two seasons combined.