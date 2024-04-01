Rangers’ Lafreniere Taking Big Step Forward This Season

Though Alexis Lafreniere showed promise last season, he went through some extended slumps and there were rumors that the New York Rangers might look to trade him this offseason. However, they kept faith in the 22-year-old winger, and he has responded with a very strong season. He is in the midst of a hot streak and could become a player to watch this postseason.

Lafreniere’s 2023-24 Season

Though Lafreniere is naturally a left winger, the Rangers have two star left-wingers in Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, so he spent the majority of his first three NHL seasons on the third line. This season, he moved over to the right side to play on the second line with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. The three quickly formed chemistry together, and their strong play helped the team continue to win games while the first line slumped offensively.

Lafreniere made the transition to the right side fairly smoothly and looked comfortable on the line. Though he made some defensive mistakes, he did an excellent job on entries to the offensive zone, showing off the skills and strength that helped him become the first overall pick in 2020. His line consistently generated lots of scoring chances and he had eight goals and four assists in the first 17 games this season.

However, after his hot start, Lafreniere went through a slump and was held without a goal in 12 consecutive games. He was still noticeable and he continued to get scoring chances but he did not capitalize on them. He continued to get some assists and played well despite his scoring woes. He drove to the front of the net which helped him break out of his scoring drought. He also scored a clutch overtime goal to help the Rangers break out of a slump in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 5.

While he continued to drive play in the offensive zone, he still had trouble finishing for a long stretch this season but recently he has broken through and become one of the the Rangers’ hottest players. In his last nine games, he has seven goals and six assists including a dominant three-goal and two-assist performance against the Arizona Coyotes on March 30. He is playing his best hockey right now and he has already set career highs in goals with 25 and assists with 27 in 74 games this season.

Lafreniere Can Be a Key Contributor This Postseason

The Rangers have already clinched a playoff berth and are looking to rebound after a disappointing first-round exit last postseason. Last postseason, Panarin and Lafreniere struggled in their first-round matchup with the New Jersey Devils but perhaps playing together can help them have more success this postseason.

Alexis Lafreniere is having a strong season with the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Two postseasons ago, Lafreniere played very well even though he struggled to score goals and finished with two goals and seven assists in 20 playoff games. Last postseason he looked out of rhythm and was held without a point in seven games.

Lafreniere is a skilled player who is capable of driving play at even strength. He plays on the Rangers’ scarcely used second power-play unit and has just six power-play points this season. However, he has 23 goals and 23 assists at even strength. He is also one of the team’s hottest players, and they are relying on him to continue his strong play in the postseason.

For Lafreniere Moving Forward

After facing a lot of pressure this offseason, Lafreniere has responded with a breakthrough season. He has established himself as a top-six forward and has the third most even strength points on the team, ahead of star forwards Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Now he must continue his strong play in the postseason.

Rather than acquiring stars this trade deadline, the Rangers opted to add two reliable two-way forwards: Alexander Wennberg and Jack Roslovic. These moves showed faith in the players already on the team, especially their top six forwards to come through and produce this postseason.

If Lafreniere can carry his strong play into the postseason, he can be a difference-maker for the Rangers.