Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 4/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
OILERS (45-23-5) at STARS (47-19-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
- Pickard will make his second start in three games.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
- Tanev is expected to play after appearing to sustain an injury when he was checked into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during a 3-0 win Saturday.
