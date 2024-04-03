Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 4/3/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (45-23-5) at STARS (47-19-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. 
  • Pickard will make his second start in three games.

Latest for THW: 

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

  • The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday. 
  • Tanev is expected to play after appearing to sustain an injury when he was checked into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during a 3-0 win Saturday.

Latest for THW: 