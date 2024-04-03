Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 4/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (45-23-5) at STARS (47-19-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Pickard will make his second start in three games.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

Tanev is expected to play after appearing to sustain an injury when he was checked into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during a 3-0 win Saturday.

