Oilers Would Be Smart to Re-Sign Vincent Desharnais

The Edmonton Oilers will have some tough decisions to make this offseason, with several important players set to become free agents after the 2023-24 campaign. One of those players is defenceman Vincent Desharnais who has burst onto the scene with the Oilers over the past couple of seasons and made a huge impact. While he is only a depth defender, he has provided stability in the defensive zone and is slowly turning into a trustworthy stay-at-home defenceman. While he is still fairly new to the NHL, he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season due to his age. While there may be some other options the Oilers could look at in the offseason to replace Desharnais, it would be smarter to re-sign him.

Desharnais quickly gained popularity amongst Oilers fans because of his large stature, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 216 pounds, and isn’t afraid to play a physical game. He was drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 183rd overall after a solid showing in the NCAA with Providence College, and he fought his way to the NHL after grinding through the ECHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) until he got the call last season. Before making the jump to the NHL, he had scored five goals and added 34 assists for 39 points through 122 games with the Bakersfield Condors, all while building a reputation as a defensive defender with low offensive upside.

Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the time of this article, Desharnais has scored one goal and added 15 assists for 16 points through 105 games of his NHL career. While the Oilers have yet to announce a contract extension for Desharnais, they should focus on bringing him back next season. While the team is focused on making a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990, re-signing a player like Desharnais who won’t break the bank and has stabilized the play in the defensive zone would be the smart thing to focus on after the postseason.

Desharnais’ Next Contract & What’s Next for the Oilers?

Desharnais’ current contract is worth $762,500 and he is in for a pay raise on his next contract. Realistically, the Oilers could bring him back on a short-term, prove-it-type deal for two years worth $1 million – $1.35 million per season. However, plenty of teams will be looking to improve their defensive depth this offseason and he could get an even bigger pay raise if he hits the open market and tests free agency. Teams like the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, and Washington Capitals could pay Desharnais more in hopes of adding strong depth to their blue line.

The Oilers’ defensive pairings have been stabilized as Desharnais has played alongside both Brett Kulak and Darnell Nurse at times and has done well alongside both of them. Some fans may have some issues with his consistency and that’s fair, but his low price tag as a bottom-four defender will be worth it, instead of overpaying someone else. With Cody Ceci likely on his way off the team as well this offseason, keeping Desharnais will be key.

The Oilers have just nine games left this season and will be hoping to build some momentum heading into the postseason. With the Oilers likely facing the Los Angeles Kings or the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1, Desharnais will be leaned on to continue providing defensive stability and an elevated physical game to take down a division rival. Hopefully, he and the Oilers can make it past the first round, then make a deep run and win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.