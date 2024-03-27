Stars’ Netminder Jake Oettinger Rounding Back Into Form

The Dallas Stars have been one of the NHL’s premier teams this season. They’re currently tied with the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division and are one of seven teams within one point of the top spot in the league. Scoring has been a bright spot for the Stars, and their 264 goals scored rank second in the league, behind the Avalanche.

However, one area of concern is their goaltending tandem of Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood, which hasn’t been terrible but has been less consistent than in previous seasons. Yet, Oettinger took the reins over the past week, starting all three games for the Stars and looking as steady as ever. The former first-round pick is starting to look like his former self — just in time for the playoffs.

Oettinger’s Expectations Heading Into the Season

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Oettinger had high expectations, with many picking him as their Vezina Trophy candidate. He is that rare goalie taken in the first round of the NHL Draft, selected 27th overall in 2017 by the Stars. He became an NHL regular in the 2020-21 season, playing 29 games as a rookie. In 2021-22, he finally became the starter, winning 30 games and helping the team secure a playoff spot, where he played out of his mind, putting up absurd numbers despite the team losing in the first round. His .954 save percentage (SV%) ranks second in NHL history for the best save percentage in a single playoff year. Those playoffs put him on the map as a future superstar.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Following his terrific 2022 Playoffs, Oettinger cemented himself as a top-10 goalie during the 2022-23 season. He helped the Stars reach the Western Conference Final that season before getting knocked out in six games, just shy of a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Oettinger (rightfully) had lofty expectations heading into this season, and while his numbers may not be on par with what they were over the past few years, currently owning a 2.97 goals-against average and a .898 SV%. However, his recent strong play should have Stars fans confident that he will help lead his team to a Stanley Cup.

Oettinger’s Strong Last Week of Play

Oettinger played three games last week, going 3-0 against the Arizona Coyotes (twice) and Pittsburgh Penguins, outscoring them 13-6. He was a big part of those victories, stopping 69 of 75 shots, good for a .920 SV%. A solid week of play like the one he just had is good for fantasy owners and the Stars.

The Stars’ Stanley Cup window is open, with the team reaching the third round of the playoffs or further twice in the past four seasons. Any team that wants a true shot at winning the Cup needs strong goaltending, and Oettinger is capable of providing that for the team. The recent championship teams all had strong goaltending, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and the St. Louis Blues. The only example that comes to mind when the goaltender wasn’t elite was the 2022 Colorado Avalanche, and even their starter, Darcy Kuemper, was a solid goalie.

Oettinger starting to play like his former self again will give the Stars a better chance at the Stanley Cup and could make them a favorite to win it all. Dallas has one of the deepest forward groups in the league and one of the top defensive cores, especially with the recent addition of Chris Tanev. When their starter is on his game (like he’s been recently), they also have one of the league’s top goalies. Winning the Cup is no easy task, but with this roster and a goalie like Oettinger, there’s no reason why they can’t win it all this season.