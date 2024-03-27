Where Will College Free Agent Collin Graf Sign?

It is rare to find NHL-ready talent available and as young as college free agent Collin Graf, who is expected to sign with an NHL team in the coming weeks. He is a 21-year-old right-winger who has spent the past two seasons with Quinnipiac University. A forward who is no doubt NHL-ready, he had 22 goals and 46 points in 32 games this past regular season, both marks near the top of the NCAA. He is going to have options with whom he signs, so which team makes the most sense for him, in terms of fit, playing time, quest for a Stanley Cup, and more?

New York Rangers

It feels as if the New York Rangers are in the hunt for every top free agent, and it is for good reason. Who would not want to play in New York City at Madison Square Garden? With Quinnipiac being in Connecticut, just a few hours from New York City, Graf has already shown a desire to play in the Northeast and was recently linked to the Rangers (from ‘Rangers eyeing top college free agent in Quinnipiac’s Collin Graf’, New York Post, March 18, 2024).

The Rangers are Stanley Cup contenders each season and are projected to be tight to the salary cap this summer, so adding a young forward on an entry-level contract would be a great fit for both sides. With top prospect Gabe Perreault likely to spend another season in college, there is a continued need on the right wing, and Graf would fit that hole well. He could add his high-level offense to the team’s middle six, developing at the NHL level alongside stars Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibenejad, and more. The connection between Graf and the Rangers seems like a match made in heaven, so Rangers fans will be hopeful to land the prized college star.

Boston Bruins

Staying in the Northeast, the Boston Bruins have a very similar profile to the Rangers. The Bruins are in a storied city a few hours from Quinnipiac and have veteran leadership, previous success, little cap space, and yearly Stanley Cup aspirations. Joining the Bruins would put Graf in a position to immediately contend for a Stanley Cup while also learning how to play at the NHL level under one of the best coaches in hockey, Jim Montgomery.

With current right winger Jake DeBrusk, who has had a disappointing season, set to be a free agent this summer, Graf would fill his role. Playing in the same forward core as David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and more, he would have a lot of players to learn from, a key quality in teams he is looking at as he begins his professional career. Additionally, signing him would put the Bruins in a position to add an elite center such as Elias Lindholm with their extra cap space, making this a great fit for both Boston and Graf.

Edmonton Oilers

If you have not yet found a theme in this list, now is where it will click. Another team with star power that is tight to the cap and needs to bring in cheap, high-upside players is the Edmonton Oilers. Since Edmonton is so far from Connecticut, this move may not be in Graf’s plans, but it should be. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl, he will have two of the best players in hockey to learn from.

Adding Graf to the top six would do wonders for the Oilers who have had a lack of youth in the NHL in McDavid’s tenure as an Oiler. This would also help solve the team’s depth, a key issue that has prevented them from getting over the hump into the upper echelon of contenders in recent seasons. For Graf, it would be a tremendous opportunity to play alongside the best in hockey. With McDavid and Draisatl set to be free agents in the next few seasons, he would also be best positioned to have options once he hits the open market, allowing him to see what happens with the two stars.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are unlike the previous three teams mentioned but should be viewed as serious contenders. Last summer, they made a massive move when they acquired Erik Karlsson. Despite the move, the 2023-24 season was a complete disappointment, and they will be looking to right the ship in Sidney Crosby’s final years. All hockey fans remember what Jake Guentzel turned into as a result of playing with Crosby, so could Graf be the next Pittsburgh star?

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Guentzel was not a highly touted prospect as he was selected 77th overall in the 2013 Draft. In his development, he played for the University of Nebraska-Omaha for three seasons, producing at a similar rate to Graf. Once he joined the NHL team, he dominated, scoring 16 goals and 33 points in 40 regular season games his rookie season before winning the Stanley Cup with 13 goals and 21 points in 25 playoff games. A dream start to his NHL career, Guentzel continued to dominate alongside Crosby before being shipped off this season to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Graf would follow suit to Guentzel, joining Crosby as a cheap, young forward who spent time in the NCAA before turning professional. A young, well-rounded offensive talent growing alongside an all-time great is a dream scenario for any young player entering the NHL, and there is a recent example for Graf to base his decision on. As well, Crosby will not go down easy, and the Penguins are likely to make some major moves to get back to the Stanley Cup contenders they aspire to be. While they may not be in the best position to win a Cup, Graf joining them may be what is best for his career in the long term, and the most fun for hockey fans. Since interest in Graf will not go away, he could wait until July or August to get a better picture of where he should sign for next season.

With the NCAA playoffs beginning this week, fans will have to wait and see how much longer it will be for Graf as a member of Quinnipiac. They won last year’s National Championship, and are hopeful to repeat, so fans will have even more incentive to add a proven winner in Graf to their team. Following Quinnipiac’s final game, expect the news to grow rampant as fans await his decision.