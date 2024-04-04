Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Coyotes – 4/3/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANUCKS (46-21-8) at COYOTES (31-38-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev — Pius Suter — Sam Lafferty
Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Status report
- The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Thursday.
- Silovs is expected to make his second start of the season, and second in three games, after DeSmith made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
- Demko, a goalie who has missed nine games, was on the ice for part of Vancouver’s morning skate Tuesday at Vegas and is eligible to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list Saturday.
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien – Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
- Ingram will alternate starts with Vejmelka for the 11th straight game.
