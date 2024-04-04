Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Coyotes – 4/3/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANUCKS (46-21-8) at COYOTES (31-38-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev — Pius Suter — Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Thursday.

Silovs is expected to make his second start of the season, and second in three games, after DeSmith made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Demko, a goalie who has missed nine games, was on the ice for part of Vancouver’s morning skate Tuesday at Vegas and is eligible to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list Saturday.

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien – Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott — Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Ingram will alternate starts with Vejmelka for the 11th straight game.

