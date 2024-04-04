Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Kings – 4/3/24 

The Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KRAKEN (31-30-13) at KINGS (38-25-11)

9:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSW, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky — Jared McCann — Tomas Tatar

Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison

Injured: None

Status report

Tatar will play after being a healthy scratch the past four games.

Grubauer and Daccord have alternated starts the past 12 games.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Danault, a center, participated in an optional practice Wednesday but could miss his third straight game.

