Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Kings – 4/3/24 

The Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KRAKEN (31-30-13) at KINGS (38-25-11)
9:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSW, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky — Jared McCann — Tomas Tatar
Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison
Injured: None
Status report
- Tatar will play after being a healthy scratch the past four games.
- Grubauer and Daccord have alternated starts the past 12 games.
Latest for THW:
- Shane Wright Scores in Kraken’s Win Over Sharks
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- Kraken’s Jordan Eberle Tallies Assist for 700th Career Point
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- Danault, a center, participated in an optional practice Wednesday but could miss his third straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- Kings’ Akil Thomas Makes NHL Debut
- Kings Prospect Report: Clarke, Conmy, 2024 Draft & More