Matthews Moves Up On the Leafs’ All-Time Points List

Auston Matthews has taken sole possession of sixth on the Maple Leafs’ all-time points list. With a power-play goal in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Matthews notched career point number 641, moving him ahead of Ron Ellis (640).

Matthews makes it even with #63…

Matthews sits 73 points behind George Armstrong for fifth on the team’s all-time list. He now has 63 goals on the season and 99 points on the season. He is one point away from having his second-career 100-point season.

This goal was also the 362nd goal of his career, inching him closer to fourth all-time in team history (Dave Keon, 365). Matthews continues his push for 70 goals, a feat that has not been reached since the 1992-93 season. He’s currently on pace for 69.

