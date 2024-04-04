Matthews Moves Up On the Leafs’ All-Time Points List

Auston Matthews has taken sole possession of sixth on the Maple Leafs’ all-time points list. With a power-play goal in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Matthews notched career point number 641, moving him ahead of Ron Ellis (640).
Matthews sits 73 points behind George Armstrong for fifth on the team’s all-time list. He now has 63 goals on the season and 99 points on the season. He is one point away from having his second-career 100-point season.
This goal was also the 362nd goal of his career, inching him closer to fourth all-time in team history (Dave Keon, 365). Matthews continues his push for 70 goals, a feat that has not been reached since the 1992-93 season. He’s currently on pace for 69.
More Toronto Maple Leafs News & Analysis…