Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3A) MAPLE LEAFS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC
Boston leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — TJ Brodie
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber
Injured: Auston Matthews (illness), Bobby McCann (lower body)
Status Report
- Matthews briefly participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday, but left the ice after a few minutes. He missed the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday, but Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said there is “no determination” on his status for Game 5. If he is unable to play, Dewar would enter the lineup after not playing in Game 4.
- Samsonov and Jones were the two goalies who participated in the optional skate, indicating Woll will get his first start of the series for Toronto.
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen
Pat Maroon — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, John Beecher
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
- Forbort, a defenseman, and Brazeau are both “options” for Boston after recovering from injuries. Forbort has not played since March 2 due to undisclosed injuries and had surgery shortly after; Brazeau has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on April 2.
- Grzelcyk is expected to replace Shattenkirk after not playing the past two games.
- Heinen participated in the morning skate, but missed the previous few days for maintenance and is expected to play.
