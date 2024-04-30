Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC

Boston leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — TJ Brodie

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber

Injured: Auston Matthews (illness), Bobby McCann (lower body)

Status Report

Matthews briefly participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday, but left the ice after a few minutes. He missed the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday, but Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said there is “no determination” on his status for Game 5. If he is unable to play, Dewar would enter the lineup after not playing in Game 4.

Samsonov and Jones were the two goalies who participated in the optional skate, indicating Woll will get his first start of the series for Toronto.

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen

Pat Maroon — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, John Beecher

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, and Brazeau are both “options” for Boston after recovering from injuries. Forbort has not played since March 2 due to undisclosed injuries and had surgery shortly after; Brazeau has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on April 2.

Grzelcyk is expected to replace Shattenkirk after not playing the past two games.

Heinen participated in the morning skate, but missed the previous few days for maintenance and is expected to play.

