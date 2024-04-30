Maple Leafs Preparing for Game 5 Without Auston Matthews

It is game day for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it only means one thing: win or go home. That’s right, they are down in the series 3-1 and there is a very real chance that they will have to play Game 5 without Auston Matthews.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This morning, the Maple Leafs held their optional morning skate and head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update regarding how the lineup is looking ahead of tonight’s elimination game against the Boston Bruins. Given the team only held an optional skate, there weren’t a lot of participants because most were resting up.

The biggest question mark is without a doubt Matthews. The update on him is that he took part in the morning skate for about five minutes before heading off and not returning.

Afterwards, Keefe said a doctor will determine if his star player is in or not. Right now all they can do is wait.

No determination yet on Auston Matthews’ status for Game 5. It’ll be the doctor’s call.



Keefe declined to answer if there is something beyond just an illness hindering him. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 30, 2024

TSN’s Mark Masters reported that Joseph Woll wasn’t on the ice this morning, which would mean he is likely to be the starter. At this time, there is no confirmed starter, but all signs point to Woll taking the crease and trying to help the Maple Leafs start their comeback from down 3-1.

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Yesterday, April 29, the Maple Leafs held a full practice before leaving for Boston. Maple Leafs reporters such as Masters and Luke Fox reported that the team is fully preparing for Matthews to miss Game Five. However, if he can play and is cleared, he won’t miss this game due to its importance. With that, here is my projected lineup with Matthews in the lineup.

Tyler Bertuzzi – Auston Matthews – Max Domi

Mitch Marner – John Tavares – William Nylander

Matthew Knies – Pontus Holmberg – Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly – Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit – Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson – Mark Giordano

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

There are a few important features in this lineup. The first one is the stacked second line with both Marner and Nylander alongside Tavares, which makes it more of a skillful threat. They can create off of the rush, and with Nylander and Marner, could put a few in the back of the net.

The second change is adding Giordano to the back end. Yes, he is old and a bit slow, but being older means he has a veteran voice to keep this team at an even keel. Leafs Nation has seen this before in an elimination game: they fall behind early and then get into their heads and defeat themselves. Giordano, Reaves, and Edmundson can help try to stabilize the team and help them stay level-headed as they fight for their playoff lives.

Lastly, Keefe needs to start Woll, No questions asked. After the first two goals Samsonov gave up in Game Four, they need to change it up. Woll can remain calm in big moments, which Leafs Nation has seen that before. Last year in the playoffs, he came in when Samsonov went down with an injury and stood tall. Unfortunately, they came up short against the Florida Panthers, but the team needs someone to come in, stop pucks, and remain calm. Woll can do that.