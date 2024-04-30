Ex-Oilers Coach Shuns Team’s Playoff Games After Rough Exit

It won’t be long before former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft lands on his feet again and is an NHL bench boss. It seems like every other day there is news throughout the league that a coach has been fired, the latest being Dave Hakstol of the Seattle Kraken. Woodcroft was and is a good coach who got caught up in a tailspin for the Oilers early in the 2023-24 season. To many, he was a scapegoat and was fired, even though he had a lot left to give.

The Oilers understood at the time he wasn’t to blame. But, the team and GM Ken Holland had little choice with Edmonton being a few games away from writing off their season early.

During an appearance on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne show Monday, Woodcroft was asked about his coaching plans again and a little bit about what happened in Edmonton. When asked if he still keeps tabs on his former team, he unequivocally said he didn’t.

He explained:

“I haven’t watched much of the Edmonton Oilers since I was let go there in November. That was a choice I made. I’ve spent more time studying the league and studying trends that are occurring (in) the league. For me, I’ve spent a lot of time during these playoffs watching the Eastern Conference.”

Is This Woodcroft Upset with the Oilers Or Just Moving On?

Interestingly, Woodcroft admits that he actively made the choice not to watch Edmonton’s games. He didn’t get into the reasoning behind that decision, but there could be several factors. First, it would be understandable if Woodcroft was disappointed with the decision to move on from his as coach. It’s hard to say the Oilers’ miserable start to the season was on him. Some injuries hampered Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm and the stars weren’t playing up to their capabilities.

Second, Holland was in a situation where he couldn’t wait for things to turn around, even if it was likely Woodcroft would have been able to get the team back on the right track. Woodcroft never got the chance to prove his worth as a coach in a do-or-die situation. He never got to see that through.

Jay Woodcroft, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering the Oilers are playing well and have been one of the best teams in hockey since his dismissal, one can only imagine that watching the Oilers could be a constant reminder of what he’s missing out on. This season might have been his best chance to win a Stanley Cup. If they get there without him, it will sting.

Woodcroft is set to join Team Canada at the World Championships as an assistant coach. There is chatter he could be up for a job with the San Jose Sharks or one of the many other teams actively looking for a head coach.