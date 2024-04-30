Oilers News & Rumors: Skinner, Campbell, Desharnais, & the Power Play

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Stuart Skinner posted his first-ever career playoff shutout, proving that the team has a legitimate playoff starting goaltender who can win them close games. Meanwhile, the Oilers recalled Jack Campbell and Philip Broberg to the main roster. Will Campbell play? Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl were caught on audio talking about how the Oilers’ power play is running roughshod over the Kings penalty kill, and there’s talk that the Oilers are looking at a long-term extension for Vincent Desharnais.

Skinner Playing Well for Oilers

Skinner shut the door in Game 4 for his first career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Sunday. It was a close 1-0 nothing game for the Oilers where the power play was the difference-maker, but Skinner’s 33 saves allowed Edmonton to win with just one goal. It was the lowest scoring output from the offensively-potent Oilers who will want to find that scoring touch again in Game 5. That said, at least they have a solid goalkeeper who can keep them in the game if the offense isn’t clicking.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Skinner is such a calm presence in the net. He never gets too up or down and certainly doesn’t get rattled. He was happy talking about the win but said the Oilers have a long way to go to close out the series versus Los Angeles. He said he felt like he owed a big game to the players as his effort in Game 2 wasn’t as solid as he would have liked.

Jack Campbell Back with the Oilers

The Oilers have recalled Jack Campbell to the NHL and he will join the main roster as a Black Ace. Campbell, along with defenseman Philip Broberg have been recalled now that the Bakersfield Condors’ season is officially over.

The likelihood that Campbell sees any action is slim, but the fact the Oilers now have three legitimate options in the event of injuries through the playoff makes them incredibly deep in goal. Campbell didn’t play well for the Oilers during the regular season, but he turned his game around in the AHL and last season, he stole a handful of games in the playoffs. He’s capable of putting up big performances if called upon.

Hyman and Draisaitl Tear Apart Kings Penalty Kill

For Kings fans, a recently surfaced video showcasing the Oilers discussing their power play strategy against their typically successful penalty kill team may be disheartening. The Kings posted strong numbers during the regular season on the kill but have no answer for the Oilers’ power play which is 8-for-15 in the series.

“He can’t defend that!”



Oilers kept cashing in on the back door pass, and they knew it 🤫💰 pic.twitter.com/ZvMFBvcZSO — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

The footage reveals Edmonton’s apparent ability to execute their game plan with ease. In the clip, Oilers players are heard laying out exactly how they intend to score, followed by successful execution on the ice. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl’s voices stand out prominently, with one remarking, “He can’t defend that,” and the other emphatically agreeing. Notably, Hyman’s exclamation of “Great call Lee” suggests that the planned play unfolded flawlessly.

The thing about the Oilers’ power play is that there’s a feeling they haven’t even shown LA all of the looks they can put together. The second the Kings might think they have a certain setup figured out, Edmonton changes it.

Six-Year Deal for Desharnais?

According to Oilers Now Host Bob Stauffer, the Oilers are looking at a six or seven-year deal for Vincent Desharnais when the two sides come back to the negotiating table. Stauffer said during his show on 630CHED that Edmonton wants to lock Desharnais in, but the annual average salary wasn’t clear.

There’s a lot to like about Desharnais’ game and he’s proving to be capable of more than bottom-pair minutes. If the Oilers can get him in on a fair deal and keep his cap hit down in the process, they could wind up getting a big, physical, smart defender on board and eventually in place in their top four at a team-friendly price.