Kucherov Sets New Personal & Franchise Record for Points in a Season

Nikita Kucherov continues his push for the Art Ross Trophy, and potentially the Hart Trophy, by breaking both a personal and franchise record on a single pass to Brayden Point. He sets a new single-season franchise record for points in a season with 129 points.

This beats a record he set himself during the 2018-19 season – a year in which he won both the Art Ross and Hart trophies. Along with the points record, Kucherov also matched his career-high in assists with 87, which is also the team record he set.

Kucherov breaks his own franchise record for points in a season with #129 #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/GhO0NOHlXK — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 4, 2024

Kucherov picks up his 35th multi-point game and 21st multi-assist game of the season. Kucherov also pulls further ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (127) in the Art Ross race. Furthermore, he now has six points during his four-game point streak.

