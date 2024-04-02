Kraken’s Jordan Eberle Tallies Assist for 700th Career Point

In the first period of the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks matchup on Monday night, Jordan Eberle, a 14-season veteran of 1,011 games, tallied the 700th point of his career when he notched the primary assist on Shane Wright’s first goal of the season. The goal gave the Kraken a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Jordan Eberle’s assist on Shane Wright’s goal was the 700th point of his @NHL career.



Congrats, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/0WgwlIielX — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) April 2, 2024

Eberle burst onto the NHL scene with one of the most electric goals in recent memory, when he toe-dragged around a sprawling Calgary Flames defender and beat the legendary Miikka Kiprusoff on a beautiful backhand as he fell to the ice. Flash forward 299 goals and 401 assists, and Eberle finds himself firmly established in a top-six role with the Kraken, who, despite making a surprise run to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, have underwhelmed this season.

Now in his third season in Seattle after getting selected by the franchise in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, Eberle spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Edmonton Oilers, and four seasons after that with the New York Islanders.

The next milestone on Eberle’s plate is the 300-goal mark, which he should reach any game now. The Kraken find themselves at a 31-30-13 record on the campaign and are looking to put together a strong end to an otherwise underwhelming season.

