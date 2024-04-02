Steven Stamkos Makes Power-Play History, Passes Luc Robitaille With Goal

Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, his 31st goal of the season and 211th on the power play in his career. He surpassed Luc Robitaille (Los Angeles Kings) for the third most power-play goals with a single franchise. Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) leads the list with 331, and Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh Penguins) is second with 236.

Stamkos ties things up on the power play!



🚨: Stamkos (31)

🍎: Point (40)

🍏: Kucherov (85) pic.twitter.com/7ME8N8RpH8 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 2, 2024

Stamkos leads the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise in games played (1,074), goals (546), points (1,122), power-play goals (211), game-winning goals (85), and hat tricks (12).

The captain, who led the Lightning to two consecutive Stanley Cups, is in the final year of an eight-year, $68 million contract. Speculation surrounds Stamkos’ future, as he has made it clear that he wants to stay in Tampa Bay. Contract talks, however, have been stagnant.

Stamkos’ most recent career milestone comes as the Lightning heat up for the playoffs at the right moment. The team boasted an NHL-leading 9-1-1 record in March and looks to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

