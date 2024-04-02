St. Louis Blues’ Justin Faulk Skates in his 900th Game

When the St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers game started, it meant that Justin Faulk had officially skated in his 900th NHL career game.

The South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has been a regular in the NHL for the better part of the last 13 seasons and now is only a season and a half away from 1,000 NHL games.

Faulk was originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He spent eight seasons with them, which saw him appear in 559 NHL games. During that time, he scored 85 goals and 172 assists for 258 points.

On Sep. 24, 2019, Faulk was traded along with a 2020 fifth-round pick to the aforementioned Blues in exchange for Joel Edmundson, Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick. During his time with the Blues, he has played in 340 NHL games over a five-year span where he has scored 41 goals and 124 assists for 165 points.

In total, Faulk has now played in 900 games and has 423 career NHL points. He is set to reach his 1,000th game by Christmas 2025, which will have him entering the second-to-last season of his current seven-year deal worth $45.5 million.

