What Should Utah’s NHL Franchise Be Called? 

Whenever a new sports team rises, all the attention gets directed that way. It happened when the Vegas Golden Knights were introduced to the league and made a statement in their inaugural season, making the Stanley Cup Final. More recently, it occurred with the Seattle Kraken, who also made the playoffs within their first two seasons. In light of that, there’s plenty of pressure to get the jerseys right, the arena situated, and especially, the team name.

The team name is what everyone calls you, and the new Utah franchise has to get this right, or else the hype could fall back to earth. Throughout the week, there have been several potential team names that have been trademarked by Smith Entertainment Group, or Ryan Smith, the new owner of the previously named Arizona Coyotes. Of course, just because they are trademarked does not mean it’s official, but they are no doubt surveying their options, which are plentiful.

Smith is taking a smart approach to owning the team, and he now has an opportunity to get the team name right, which would go miles for himself and the NHL.

Utah Yeti

Arizona is known for its desert vibes and hot summers. Thus, the Coyotes were born. The name resembled the culture and the state and was, overall, a good team name. One of the recently trademarked names, the “Utah Yeti,” has been one of the more common choices made by fans on social media. Salt Lake City is known for its beautiful scenery, which includes the Wasatch Mountains, which forecast an incredible backdrop to the city. If the team name were to be Yeti, it would make sense.

Utah Jazz and new NHL team owner Ryan Smith (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

However, this team name sounds slightly unconventional. It doesn’t necessarily roll off the tongue very well, but the creation of a Yeti logo would undoubtedly be very cool to see. Also, the colors that would come with a Yeti logo would be unlike any in the NHL and create a unique difference for the league’s newest franchise.

The name Yeti has lots of potential, and it has the support of lots of people on social media, but it’s only one of many team names that could be in the running.

Utah Blizzard

Another possible team name is the “Utah Blizzard.” This would match the winter Salt Lake City gets and the overall weather year-round. Unlike in Arizona, where it doesn’t get too cold, it commonly gets below freezing in several different parts of Utah and, more importantly, in Salt Lake City.

Having the name Blizzard could also ignite a rivalry between the Colorado Avalanche, who also have a winter-themed logo. The two teams are now bordering states, and in a short time, they could become one of the more intense rivalries in the NHL, regardless of team name. Nonetheless, having Blizzard as a team name would be a unique way to be introduced into the NHL, and it already has support on social media platforms.

Of course, while the team name is important, the jersey is, too, so getting both done correctly will be essential.

Utah Hockey Club/Utah HC

These two recently trademarked names are certainly the ones that received the most backlash from fans in Salt Lake City and throughout the NHL. Naming the team “Utah Hockey Club” or “Utah HC” doesn’t quite sound like a hockey team; it sounds more like a soccer team. However, there is reason for this, and it’s purely because they might not have a team name for their first season in the NHL.

According to John Gambadoro, Utah may not have a team name for its inaugural season, which could spell problems. Most of this is due to Smith wanting to get this right and plan out how he wants it; everything will be done correctly. Of course, in the best-case scenario, the formerly known Coyotes will have a new team name in Utah this fall and begin their hyped-up season in Salt Lake City.

There is a chance the new Utah NHL team will have no name for a year. Just be called Utah Hockey Club because there is not enough time to do it all. So they may wait and do it right. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 19, 2024

Regardless of the team’s name, one thing is that certain change is on the horizon. Fans can look forward to new jerseys, logos, and, most importantly, a fresh team identity, whether it’s a permanent change or just for the first season.

Team Name Important to Get Right

Getting all the essentials figured out for expansion or relocation is very important. Not only does the team name have to be chosen diligently, but so do the logo, jerseys, nicknames, and so much more. While there’s little known on what direction Smith will be going in to begin owning the formerly named Coyotes, it’s for certain he’ll take his time. As mentioned, it’s possible the team doesn’t have a name for their inaugural season, and while that could cause issues, it’s not the end of the world. It shows he cares about the process and wants to get things right. Only time will tell, but these three names could very well be the next name of the NHL’s Utah franchise.