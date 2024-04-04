Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Panthers – 4/4/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PANTHERS (47-24-5) at SENATORS (33-37-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling — Josh Mahura

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Jonah Gadjovich, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Status report

Ekblad, a defenseman, likely will miss the rest of the regular season, but the Panthers are “quite confident that he’s 100 percent and ready to go by the first game” of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Paul Maurice said. …

Mahura will dress in Ekblad’s absence. …

Balinskis, a defenseman, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play down the stretch. …

Bobrovsky will make his ninth start in 12 games. …

More from THW:

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Jiri Smejkal — Ridly Greig — Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven — Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Status report