Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blue Jackets – 4/4/24

The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
ISLANDERS (33-27-15) at BLUE JACKETS (25-38-12)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho
Injured: None
Status report
- Bortuzzo replaces Aho, a defenseman.
- Sorokin makes his second straight start after Varlamov started the previous three games.
More from THW:
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- Bo Horvat Scores 30th Goal of Season, 500th Point of Career
- Islanders or Flyers: Who’s the Tougher Playoff Opponent?
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
James Malatesta — Justin Danforth — Carson Meyer
Mikael Pyyhtia — Brendan Gaunce — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
Jake Bean — David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Trey Fix-Wolansky
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
- Jiricek was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first game since Jan. 9. Trey Fix-Wolansky, a forward, is an emergency recall from Cleveland.
- Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said several players are ill and the lineup is not set; Danforth was one of those Wednesday and did not practice, but he took part in the Columbus morning skate Thursday.
- Jenner, a center, will miss his third straight game.
- Tarasov will make his second consecutive start and Merzlikins, a goalie, will miss his second in a row.
More from THW:
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Blue Jackets, Red Wings
- Honoring Blue Jackets’ Jeff Rimer’s Legendary Broadcast Career