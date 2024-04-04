Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blue Jackets – 4/4/24

The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

ISLANDERS (33-27-15) at BLUE JACKETS (25-38-12)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho

Injured: None

Status report

  • Bortuzzo replaces Aho, a defenseman.
  • Sorokin makes his second straight start after Varlamov started the previous three games.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

James Malatesta — Justin Danforth — Carson Meyer

Mikael Pyyhtia — Brendan Gaunce — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson

Jake Bean — David Jiricek

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Trey Fix-Wolansky

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Status report

  • Jiricek was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first game since Jan. 9. Trey Fix-Wolansky, a forward, is an emergency recall from Cleveland.
  • Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said several players are ill and the lineup is not set; Danforth was one of those Wednesday and did not practice, but he took part in the Columbus morning skate Thursday.
  • Jenner, a center, will miss his third straight game.
  • Tarasov will make his second consecutive start and Merzlikins, a goalie, will miss his second in a row.

