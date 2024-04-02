Bo Horvat Scores 30th Goal of Season, 500th Point of Career

On April Fools Day this year, the New York Islanders have the goal in mind of defeating the Philadelphia Flyers. While they’re focused on the team’s success as the season comes to a close, forward Bo Horvat has his individual goals in mind and reached two new milestones with the goal that put the Islanders up 2-1.

Midway through the first period, Horvat scored his 30th goal of the 2023-24 season. This is the third time he’s reached the 30-goal plateau in his career. With that goal, Horvat also nabbed the 500th point of his career. Horvat is on pace to tie a career-best in both goals and points this season, and it’s safe to say the Islanders have got their worth out of the massive acquisition they made last season.

And just like that, Bo Harvat breaks his scoring slump to Give the Islanders the lead just 18 seconds after Martin tied it!



🚨: Horvat (30)

🍎: Barzal (52)

🍏: Cizikas (12) pic.twitter.com/SZ2bbDSdfR — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 1, 2024

The Canucks decided to make a shocking move last season and traded Horvat to the Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round pick. While Beauvillier has since moved on and now plays for the Nashville Predators and Raty remains in the Canucks’ system, the Islanders have to be happy with how well Horvat has fit in with his new team.

With just eight games left in their season after tonight, the Islanders are hoping they can build some momentum and continue to have success next season, as it seems like their playoff dreams this season are slipping away.