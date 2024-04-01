Hartman Suspended 3 Games For Conduct In Wild’s OT Loss to Vegas

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended without pay three games for unsportsmanlike conduct per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

At the end of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Hartman threw a stick near the celebrating players and a referee. Hartman was given a 10-minute misconduct.

Minnesota Wild forwrad Ryan Hartman has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of this incident against the Vegas Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/payoU0og8y — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 1, 2024

This is not the first time that Hartman has been suspended or fined. He’s been suspended four times and fined seven. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, he has lost a total of $138,690 in salary over the course of his career.

This suspension, naturally, does not help from a team perspective. The Wild are watching their playoff hopes slip away, being eight points behind the Los Angeles Kings with nine games to go. Hartman has also been a key member of the Wild’s staff having played in 68 of 73 games this season.

Hartman will be eligible to return on March 7 when the Wild play the Chicago Blackhawks on the road.