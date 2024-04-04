Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Hurricanes – 4/4/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BRUINS (44-17-15) at HURRICANES (47-21-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Status report

Brazeau is week to week; the forward left in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and returned to Boston on Wednesday for a medical evaluation.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Spencer Martin, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow

Status report