Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Hurricanes – 4/4/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BRUINS (44-17-15) at HURRICANES (47-21-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)
Status report
- Brazeau is week to week; the forward left in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and returned to Boston on Wednesday for a medical evaluation.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Spencer Martin, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Morrow, a former UMass defenseman, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be a healthy scratch for the first time with the Hurricanes.