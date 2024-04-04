Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 4/4/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PENGUINS (34-30-11) at CAPITALS (36-28-10)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Reilly Smith — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Sam Poulin, Joel Blomqvist
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Status report
- Letang did not take part in the Penguins morning skate Thursday for maintenance but will play.
- Poulin, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Jarry, who has missed two games because of an illness, participated in the morning skate and will back up Nedeljkovic.
- Ludvig, a defenseman, skated but will miss his third straight game. …
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status report
- Oshie, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second straight game.
- Wilson returns after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20.
- Lindgren will make his 10th start in 11 games.
- Kuemper skated Thursday after leaving practice early Wednesday and will dress as the backup.
