Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 4/4/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PENGUINS (34-30-11) at CAPITALS (36-28-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

Letang did not take part in the Penguins morning skate Thursday for maintenance but will play.

Poulin, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Jarry, who has missed two games because of an illness, participated in the morning skate and will back up Nedeljkovic.

Ludvig, a defenseman, skated but will miss his third straight game. …

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

Oshie, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second straight game.

Wilson returns after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20.

Lindgren will make his 10th start in 11 games.

Kuemper skated Thursday after leaving practice early Wednesday and will dress as the backup.

