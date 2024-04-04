Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 4/4/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PENGUINS (34-30-11) at CAPITALS (36-28-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

  • Letang did not take part in the Penguins morning skate Thursday for maintenance but will play.
  • Poulin, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
  • Jarry, who has missed two games because of an illness, participated in the morning skate and will back up Nedeljkovic.
  • Ludvig, a defenseman, skated but will miss his third straight game. …

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

  • Oshie, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second straight game.
  • Wilson returns after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20.
  • Lindgren will make his 10th start in 11 games.
  • Kuemper skated Thursday after leaving practice early Wednesday and will dress as the backup.

