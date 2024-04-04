Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Predators – 4/4/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUES (40-31-4) at PREDATORS (43-28-4)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais — Zach Dean — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Torey Krug — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker – Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella
Injured: None
Status report
- Binnington will make his eighth start in 11 games.
- The Blues did not take line rushes during their morning skate Thursday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker– Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- Saros will start for the ninth time in 11 games.
- Beauvillier will enter the lineup in place of Glass, a forward.
