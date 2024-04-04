Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Predators – 4/4/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BLUES (40-31-4) at PREDATORS (43-28-4)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais — Zach Dean — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella

Injured: None

Status report

Binnington will make his eighth start in 11 games.

The Blues did not take line rushes during their morning skate Thursday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker– Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

Saros will start for the ninth time in 11 games.

Beauvillier will enter the lineup in place of Glass, a forward.

